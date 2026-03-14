Assam's Mayank Chakraborty becomes first Grandmaster from northeast

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Talented youngster Mayank Chakraborty crossed the final hurdle in his promising career by securing his third and final GM norm, becoming the 94th Grandmaster and the first from India's North-East region to achieve the coveted title.

Hailing from Guwahati in Assam, the 17-year-old Chakraborty -- who became an International Master in 2024 -- achieved the feat with a round to spare in the eighth round of the Hotel Stockholm North by First Hotels Chess Talents Tournament, defeating Swedish IM Philip Lindgren.

Chakraborty was at the top of his game in the victory over Lindgren, accumulating the required 6.5 points that were enough to secure his final Grandmaster norm. In the final round, he played out an exciting draw with English International Master Jonah B Willow to seal what was his most memorable performance to date.

Chakraborty also crossed the critical 2500 Elo rating mark in the process, with his current rating standing a few points above the threshold, thereby confirming the Grandmaster title as per the rules of the international chess federation, FIDE.

Chakraborty lost one game, drew two and won the remaining six to finish with seven points out of a possible nine, also clinching the tournament title in the process with a half-point lead over Norway's Aksel Bu Kvaloy, who received a last-round walkover.

In 2024, Chakraborty had become an International Master and has been one of the top performers in his age group.

Chakraborty, the former India and Asia No.1 in the Under-11 category, had a breakout season in 2021 when he competed in Europe, jumping from an Elo rating in the 1800s to nearing 2200 while also becoming world No.6 in the Elo rankings for boys born on or after 2009.

His precocious talent also saw him emerge as the Under-9 national silver medallist and Under-11 national gold medallist, besides winning the Under-10 silver at the Asian Youth Chess Championship in Sri Lanka.

Behind his rise has been strong family support -- his doctor mother serving as a pillar of strength, while his father quit his job to travel with him during tournaments. PTI

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