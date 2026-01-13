Mary Kom’s ex-husband denies cheating charge, claims she was having an affair

Days after Olympic bronze medallist MC Mary Kom opened up about her divorce and accused her former husband of cheating and leaving her bankrupt, Karung Onkholer, also knowns as Onler, denied the allegations.

In a conversation with news agency IANS, he claimed that Mary Kom was involved in extramarital relationships and said the issues in their marriage date back over a decade.

Onler and Mary Kom got married in 2005 and have four kids. The two got divorced in 2023.

Also read: Mary Kom opens up on divorce: ‘I’ve been left broken but can’t afford to grieve’

He revealed that Mary Kom was first involved in an affair in 2013 with a junior boxer, which led to serious disputes between their families before a compromise was reached. He further alleged that since 2017, she has been in a relationship with a person associated with the Mary Kom Boxing Academy.

‘Bring the proof’

"I will talk about what she told Lok Adalat. Firstly, in 2013, she was having an affair with a junior boxer. Our families had a fight, and after that, we compromised. And since 2017, she's been having a relationship (with someone) working at the Mary Kom Boxing Academy. I have their WhatsApp messages as proof. I have proof, with the name of the person with whom she was having an affair. I remained silent," Onler told IANS in an exclusive conversation.

Onler said he does not object to Mary Kom moving on, but he objected strongly to being publicly blamed.

"She wanted to stay alone and have another relationship. We're divorced. I don't mind if she wants to have another husband. But don't ever blame me. And if she's to blame me, bring the proof; get the papers. I know where she lives and with whom," he added.

Cheating allegation

He also questioned the claims of financial wrongdoing and said his current living situation contradicts the allegations that he possesses large sums of money. "She mentioned the property and asked my name to be erased. She said I stole Rs 5 crore. Check my account," he challenged.

Mary Kom, a former Rajya Sabha member who lives in Faridabad now, had alleged that she has been cheated of crores and lost possession of land she bought with her own hard-earned money.

Also read: Mary Kom denies resigning, vows to complete IOA tenure

"He kept taking loans, mortgaging my property which he transferred to his name. He borrowed money from locals in Churachandpur, and to recover it from him, they have seized the land through underground groups," she said.

Onler reiterated, “if the property is in my name, then she'd have the documents, right? Let her bring those documents, and then we'll speak.”

Onler said he supported Mary Kom through various phases of her career and personal life but felt deeply hurt by her accusations.

Mary Kom, who also heads the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) Athletes Commission, said she has managed to gather herself for her children and is now busy rebuilding her finances through endorsements and commercial appearances.

‘Can forgive, but never forget’

"I can forgive her, but I'll never forget what she has done to me. I'm like use and throw for her. Who planted the seeds of her academy? Who registered it? And now someone has become the chairman, whom I don't want to name. What she's done to me has hurt me... We have been in Delhi since 2013. My sons are in boarding school. Of course, she's earning and paying the fees, but who has raised them?"

Also read: Bill Gates’s ties with ‘evil’ paedophile contributed to divorce: Ex-wife Melinda

Lastly, he also alleged that despite injuries before the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Mary Kom travelled to Mumbai and continued in a relationship, claiming to have proof.

"She got injured during the 2022 Commonwealth Games but still went to Mumbai. I have proof with the name of the person with whom she was having a relationship. I remained silent."

(With agency inputs)