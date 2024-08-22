Manu Bhaker’s brand value soars six-fold after Paris Olympics, to sign 6 deals soon

Shooter Manu Bhaker, who created history at the recent Paris Olympics 2024 with two bronze medals, has seen her brand value jump five to six times and over 50 brands are chasing her for endorsements, the company that manages the Olympian, has said.



According to IOS Sports & Entertainment, Manu winning two bronze medals (Women’s 10m Air Pistol, and Mixed 10m Air Pistol with Sarabjot Singh) at a single Olympics – a first by an Indian athlete, has elevated the 22-year-old’s position as a prominent figure in the world of sports.

A lot of interest from brands

“Securing two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics has not only elevated Manu Bhaker’s status as an elite athlete but also significantly amplified her appeal as a marketing face,” Neerav Tomar, MD, IOS Sports & Entertainment, told The Federal in an exclusive chat on Wednesday (August 20).

“Manu’s Olympic success has positioned her as a prominent figure in the sports world, drawing immense attention and interest from various brands. This elevated profile translates into a myriad of opportunities, both on and off the field, setting the stage for a prosperous career ahead and enabling her to leverage her success to forge impactful brand partnerships,” he added.

Tomar said over 50 brands are interested in signing up Manu, and at the moment she endorses only one, and he expects five to six deals to be sealed in the coming days. “Manu Bhaker is associated with one brand – Performax Activewear, a sports gear and fitness fashion brand, but in the wake of her stellar performance at the Paris Olympics, we have been approached by over 50 brands interested in endorsements. And we expect to finalise at least 5-6 deals in the next few days.”

From lakhs to crores

Manu’s success in Paris has seen her brand value jump five to six-fold, from lakhs of rupees to crores.

“Earlier, Manu’s fees were in the vicinity of Rs 20-25 lakh. With her recent Olympic successes, her brand value has jumped substantially, almost five to six-fold, approximately in the region of Rs 1.5 crore per deal. This is for exclusive one-year kind of deals,” Tomar explained.

He went on to add that they are looking at long-term deals but are also open to short-term digital influencer marketing.

“Our primary focus is on securing long-term association deals that provide meaningful and sustained partnership for both Manu and the brand. However, given the unique visibility and the growing trend of digital/influencer marketing, we might consider short-term digital engagement opportunities if it is within the interest of Manu and resonates with her,” Tomar, who was in Paris to witness Manu’s historic feat, said.