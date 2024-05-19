Manika Batra scales new peak in world TT rankings, guns for Olympic glory

India has never been a powerhouse in the world of table tennis but Manika Batra is set to change the scenario. The Queen of Indian paddlers, Batra has now scaled a new pinnacle by climbing to World No. 24 in the latest ITTF rankings. With her rise to a career-best singles slot, Manika has also etched her name in TT history as the first Indian woman to break into the Top 25 singles ranking. This amazing ascent which has seen Manika soaring by 15 spots from her previous position of No. 39, serves as a fitting prelude to her quest for Olympic glory.

Rated as one of India's most popular sports persons, Manika has recorded this remarkable rise soon after her dream run at the prestigious Saudi Smash in Jeddah which ended just days before the latest ITTF rankings. On her way to the last-eight in the Saudi Smash, Manika had stunned China's Wang Manyu, Olympic gold medallist and multiple-time world champion, in the Round of 32. After beating the World Number 2, Manika beat World Number 14 Germany’s Nina Mittelham in the Round of 16 in three straight games. Though she was ultimately defeated by World Number 5 Japanese Hina Hayata in the quarter finals, Manika’s impressive run has kicked up quite a storm in the global TT fraternity.

The Golden Girl of Indian TT

The giant-killing act by the Golden Girl of Indian table tennis at Saudi Smash has generated as much hope and hype as Manika's breakthrough on the international stage at the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia. With her stellar performances and stunning upsets against higher-ranked opponents, she clinched multiple medals, including a Gold in the women's singles event. Manika’s meteoric rise to prominence garnered widespread acclaim and catapulted her into the limelight as one of India's brightest sporting talents.

From humble origins in Delhi, Manika became an overnight superstar after her historic feat of grabbing the Commonwealth Gold. As India's premier table tennis player, Batra regularly hit the headlines in the next few years for her exceptional performances and groundbreaking achievements. Building on her success at the Commonwealth Games, Manika continued to make waves on the international circuit, securing medals at prestigious tournaments like the Asian Games, as she cemented her position as a rising star in the global TT fraternity.

Clash with TTFI over coach

In 2021, however, Manika found herself in the spotlight for a different reason: a public clash with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) over her choice of coach. The Batra–TTFI conflict came to the fore during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Batra chose not to have the national coach, Soumyadeep Roy, by her side during her matches, opting instead for her personal coach, Sanmay Paranjape. The TTFI’s refusal to accredit her personal coach led to a contentious standoff that played out in the media and drew widespread attention. Alleging match-fixing against the national coach during Tokyo Olympics qualifiers, Manika petitioned the Delhi High Court which ultimately suspended the TTFI and appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to take over its functioning.

Manika's clash with the TTFI in 2021, with a disagreement over coaching decisions at the centre, was a pivotal moment that highlighted key issues within Indian sports administration. Without going into the details of that sordid chapter, it's obvious that Batra’s courageous stand for her rights as an athlete brought to light the need for systemic reforms, greater athlete autonomy, and better governance in sports federations. Given these tumultuous times, for a while Manika's game seemed to be stagnating as her focus appeared to be fading.

New coach helps her rise

Ironically, it’s a new coach who is now being seen as a vital factor behind Manika’s recent resurgence. Her deep foray into the Final 8 at the Saudi Smash in Jeddah is widely regarded as the result of strategic planning and tactical acumen of coach Aman Balgu who has worked with Manika for the past 20 months. For Batra, Baglu came as a coach at a crucial juncture in her journey, providing her with the guidance and support needed to elevate her game to the next level.

Beyond Manika’s undoubted talent, dedication, and exceptional skill set, Baglu has infused strategic planning and tactical interventions aimed at fine-tuning her game, refining her technique, and enhancing her overall performance on the table. From analysing opponents' playing styles to devising customised training regimens, Baglu’s strategic acumen has played a vital role in Batra's rise in world rankings. Manika’s coach has adopted a personalised approach to her development, focusing on areas of improvement while leveraging her existing strengths. Whether it's refining her serve, enhancing her footwork, or honing her defensive skills, Baglu’s attention to detail and player-centric approach have contributed to Batra's growth and success on the international stage.

Priming for Olympic glory

With Manika reaching the Saudi Smash quarters finals, along with four Chinese and three Japanese, the top echelon of paddlers, her dreams of Olympic glory have rocketed suddenly. The 28-year-old Khel Ratna awardee has an extra zest in her step ahead of the Paris Olympics, now barely two months away. As she remarked recently, “I am really happy with the way I performed and fought for every ball at Saudi Smash. I really liked my fighting spirit and my calmness and confidence. This Saudi tournament will really motivate me looking ahead to the Olympics. But I want to do more.”

The outing in Paris will be Manika’s third Olympic Games and she is determined to do well this time. “I have competed in every Olympics to win a medal for my country. This year will be the same. I will work hard every second. I’m giving my best this time and don’t want to come back with regrets. I want to put in 100 percent effort for myself, my country and the people who are cheering for me,” Batra asserted a few days ago.

As she sets her sights on the Paris Olympics, Manika's recent surge in world rankings is bound to be a source of inspiration and self-belief. Buoyed by her consistent performances and strategic interventions by her coaching team, Batra is now a formidable contender at the upcoming Olympics. With a renewed focus on technical proficiency, mental resilience, and physical conditioning, Batra has elevated her game to new heights, garnering admiration from fans and pundits alike. Given her talent, tenacity, and determination, a coveted podium finish on the Olympic stage is not beyond her capacity – and if she achieves that fabulous feat, Manika Batra's name will be etched forever in the annals of India’s sporting history!