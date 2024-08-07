'Loss for the country': Brij Bhushan's son on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

Shortly after Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics 2024, Karan Bhushan Singh, Kaiserganj MP and son of #MeToo-accused former wrestling body chief Brij Bhushan Singh, reacted to this development saying that it is a “loss” for the country.

“It is a loss for the country. The Federation will take this into consideration and see what can be done," said Karan Bhushan, who's heading the UP Wrestling Association.

Brij Bhushan Singh's elder son also called the news "heartbreaking". "The news of disqualification is devastating and heartbreaking. Today's setback hurts," he posted on X.

On August 7, in a major reversal of fortunes, wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics after she was overweight by 150 gms, just ahead of her women's 50kg final. This disqualification also means that she will not get silver medal and squashes her dreams of getting a gold after getting so close to it.

Notably, Phogat, along with other wrestlers had staged a protest demanding the arrest of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. Alongwith Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, she was part of a sit-in protest in Delhi early last year against alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by Brij Bhushan.

After she was disqualified, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly spoke to IOA President PT Usha and wanted to know if there were any other options India had in the wake of Vinesh's setback.