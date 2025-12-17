Messi hopes for 'bright future' of football in India

Argentine icon Lionel Messi hoped that football had a "bright future" in India and expressed gratitude for the "generous hospitality" he received during his three-day tour.

The striker left for his base in Miami on Wednesday (December 17) after extending his stay by a day to visit the Anant Ambani-founded Vantara wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre in Jamnagar.

‘Amazing visits’

The 38-year-old posted a one-minute highlights clip of the tour on Instagram, featuring his interactions with Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and several young footballers.

"What amazing visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Thank you for the warm reception, generous hospitality, and all the feelings of love with which you surrounded me throughout my tour.

"I hope that football has a bright future in India," he wrote underneath the video.

Messi’s optimism and Indian football

Messi’s remarks come at a time when Indian football finds itself at its lowest ebb.

The domestic season has been brought to a halt for the want of a commercial partner, and the national team's fortunes have been in a free-fall following a string of poor results.

An ongoing court case over administrative issues has further deepened policy paralysis.

The superstar striker, who is among the most recognisable and adored sportspersons in the world, did not play any competitive football during the trip.

He was accompanied by Uruguay great and close friend Luis Suarez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo de Paul during the tour.

The Kolkata fiasco

Messi made stadium appearances for ticketed events in all four cities, starting with Kolkata, where things turned ugly after politicians and officials surrounded him, denying fans, who had paid thousands for a seat, a clear view of the icon.

Agitated by this, the gathered spectators indulged in vandalism at the Salt Lake Stadium, prompting Messi to be whisked away sooner than the originally planned time.

‘We carry all this love with us’

However, his visits to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi passed off smoothly as he charmed fans by posing for pictures and showcasing some of his warm-up routines besides playing briefly with young players.

"...We carry all this love with us, and we will definitely return, hopefully one day to play a match or on another occasion, but we will definitely return to visit India," he said after the final leg of the tour in Delhi.

(With agency inputs)