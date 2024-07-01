Lamine Yamal: Spain’s teenage sensation making headlines at Euro 2024

Every child prodigy who has conquered the field of football has a tale about their early performances. From Maradona to Messi, these stories have become legends in later years. Spain and Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is no exception.

Academic high-flyer

Yamal’s school education has made headlines ever since Euro 2024 began, where he became the youngest debutant in the tournament’s history. Earlier last year, on April 29, at 15 years, 9 months and 16 days, on as a late substitute for Gavi, who was only 18 himself at that time, Lamine had become the youngest Barça debutant ever in La Liga.

He has passed the fourth year of the ESO, the final stage of secondary education in Spain, roughly equivalent to SSLC (class X) in India, with flying colours. Earlier, his mode of study made headlines when he mentioned that he completes his homework on his iPad. In a lighter vein, he shared how his teammates, Nico Williams and Fermin Lopez, often drag him away from his studies to play on the PlayStation.

Comparisons with Messi

Yamal’s name was already well-known in football circles even before he joined the Barcelona senior team last year, thanks to his remarkable skills and his performances at La Masia over the past few years. His club debut against Real Betis drew inevitable comparisons with Lionel Messi, as he played in the same right-wing position and showcased similar prowess, impressing fans with his talent.

With the ball, Yamal prefers to cut inside from the right wing onto his favoured left foot, just like Messi. He has quickly become a key element of Barcelona’s attack, often receiving the ball wide and creating problems in the right channel. His goals and assists every time created comparisons with Leo, as he scored multiple times from the right inside edge of the box by curving volleys into the far post and many believe he has already shown the potential of being Barca’s designated set-piece taker in the near future.

Extraordinary skill

Yamal’s extraordinary skill of carrying the ball close to his left foot with light touches, often cutting inside from the right is a real treat to watch. His impressive body positioning and head-up running allow him to assess options and the play around him, enhancing his decision-making and team play. As a talented solo runner and team conductor, his skill and awareness have already reached a remarkable level for such a young player. He can attack the space behind the defence, but he can also drop back to draw a defender and create space for teammates. Yamal is comfortable receiving the ball at his feet, whether in build-up play or in more attacking positions, and he has the skill to finish off swift breaks effectively.

8 goals and 7 assists in first season with Barca

These skills make him a potential candidate for a hybrid right winger-false 9 role, a Messi-esque trait from the Pep Guardiola era at Barcelona. Many Barca observers feel that he has excellent ball-striking and interplay abilities to excel in this position. He has already been involved in 15 goal contributions for Barca (8 goals and 7 assists) in 38 games, despite not being a regular starter.

Brilliant debut with Spain

His national team debut was also brilliant, despite coming on as a late substitute. He scored a goal in the 74th minute, striking a typical volley from the right corner of the box. More notably, he straight away formed a tremendous partnership with Nico Williams, another 20-year-old prodigy, showcasing their promising chemistry on the field. The sight of Williams from the left pulling back a 45-degree pass for Lamine to execute the volley was a very typical display of the Spanish style of play. Many must have been reminded of the Iniesta-Xavi-Fàbregas era and the MSN (Messi-Suárez-Neymar) trio at Barcelona.

Nico-Lamine combo

In Euro 2024, the Nico-Lamine combo was all the rage in the matches against Croatia, Albania, and Italy in the earlier round, and against Georgia in the pre-quarterfinals. Their parallel runs and link-up play with short and long passes showcased the deep understanding between the two young talents, quickly becoming a hot topic among football enthusiasts around the globe. No wonder there are already reports emerging that Barcelona is trying to sign Nico Williams this season.

Highly-anticipated Spain-Germany clash

Now that Spain has beaten Georgia to reach the quarterfinals of Euro 2024, the upcoming match against Germany will be watched with even greater anticipation. This highly-anticipated clash will feature two of the brightest young talents in world football today -Jamal Musiala and Lamine Yamal - going head-to-head against each other. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see how these two prodigies will perform on such a prominent stage. Their duel promises to be a showcase of exceptional skill and creativity, as both players are already making waves with their impressive performances.

Now the talk about the wonder kid has shifted to his physical features after his good showing in the Euro 2024. Lamine Yamal, already 5'11" at just 16, is poised to grow even taller, which raises questions among a section of critics about how his height might influence his development. Here also the short stature of Messi is playing a part in this comparison. When considering the future of elite wingers, height is an interesting factor, though it may not be as critical as raw talent. Historically, most world-class wingers have been under 6 feet tall, with notable exceptions like Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Gareth Bale standing out due to their height and impact. Now fans and pundits are drawing parallels between him and AC Milan’s exceptionally-talented Portuguese left-winger, Rafale Leao.

Comparison with Messi a double-edged sword

Every new striker, especially in Spain and Argentina as well, is inevitably compared with Messi, and that's a dangerous comparison, with fans and critics alike eager to see if Yamal could live up to the extraordinary legacy of the football legend. However, this comparison can be a double-edged sword. We have the history of Bojan Krkić and Ansu Fati, both of whom were tipped to become the next Messi from La Masia but unfortunately fell short due to injuries and other distractions.

Bojan, once a highly-promising talent, retired from professional football and is now a football coordinator with Barcelona, reflecting on a career that didn’t quite meet the lofty expectations set for him. Similarly, Ansu Fati, who was heralded as the future of Barcelona with the number 10 shirt after Leo, now plays for Brighton & Hove Albion in the EPL, on loan from Barcelona, and is struggling to regain his place at both the clubs.

The pressure to emulate Messi's brilliance is immense and can weigh heavily on young talents like Yamal too. Yamal's journey is a testament to the need for patience and realistic expectations. The world watches as he navigates his career, striving to establish his own identity in the football world. Instead of constantly measuring him against Messi, it's crucial to celebrate Yamal's individual achievements and allow him to develop at his own pace.