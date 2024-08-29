Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked; post on Messi-Ronaldo goes viral

French footballer Kylian Mbappe’s X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked on Thursday (August 29) and controversial posts including one on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo appeared on his page and went viral.

The post on Ronaldo and Messi gained a lot of attention from football fans before it was deleted.

The post had a picture of Argentina’s Messi crying and captioned, “Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest football player of all time this midget is NOT my goat (sic).”

Apart from this, there were also posts on Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham, London, and cryptocurrency named “$MBAPPE”.

Now, all these posts have been deleted but some of the X users have taken screenshots of the same.

Mbappe, who plays for Spanish club Real Madrid, has more than 14 million followers on his X account.

Now, Mbappe’s last post on his X handle is from August 15 where he posted pictures of himself and Real Madrid teammates celebrating UEFA Super Cup title victory. The match was Mbappe’s official debut game for Real Madrid.

On August 14, Federico Valverde and Mbappe scored as Real Madrid defeated Italian club Atalanta 2-0 at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland to win the Super Cup for a record sixth time.