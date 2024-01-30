Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal falls sick, rushed to Agartala hospital

Agartala, Jan 30 (PTI) Out-of-favour India opener and current Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a local hospital after falling ill on a New Delhi bound flight which was about to take off, state cricket association sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The soon-to-be-33 Mayank, who has played 21 Tests for India, led Karnataka to a 29-run win against Tripura on Monday.

"Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a local hospital in Agartala. The reason for the sudden illness is yet to be confirmed," a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official told PTI without elaborating further.

Agarwal, who scored 51 and 17 in the last game, was supposed to travel with the whole team to Rajkot via Delhi when the incident happened.

"The team was on flight and apparently Agarwal started feeling uneasy and vomited a couple of times sitting on the flight. Since he started feeling sick, he de-boarded. From KSCA MR Shahvir Tarapore called and we quickly sent two of our representatives to the ILS hospital. He is under observation and we are told doctors are running some tests. Now there are multiple theories as to what he might have consumed," a Tripura Cricket Association official said on condition of anonymity.

It is learnt that if he feels better and is in a position to travel, he will fly back to Bengaluru at the earliest. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)