Javelin star Neeraj Chopra ties knot with tennis player Himani Mor

Javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra has broken quite a few hearts by tying the knot in a closely-guarded intimate ceremony, taking everyone by surprise.

One of India’s most eligible bachelors, Chopra (27) married tennis player Himani Mor (25) a couple of days ago. Mor, from Haryana’s Sonipat, is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Sports Management (Major) at the Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire.

Chopra’s announcement

Chopra announced the marriage on his social media handles along with pictures of the ceremony. “I began a new chapter of my life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after,” he wrote.

Also read: Neeraj Chopra announces Jan Zelezny as his new coach

Chopra’s uncle Bhim told PTI that the marriage took place in the country and the couple has left for honeymoon. “Yes, the marriage took place in India two days back. I can’t reveal the name of the place where it happened,” Bhim said from his village at Khandra near Panipat in Haryana.

“They have left the country for honeymoon and I am not aware of the places where they are going. We wanted to keep it like that,” added Bhim, who stays with the Olympic double medallist at Khandra.