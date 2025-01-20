Javelin star Neeraj Chopra ties knot with tennis player Himani Mor
Chopra announced the marriage on his social media handles along with pictures of the ceremony; the couple has left for honeymoon in an unknown destination
Javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra has broken quite a few hearts by tying the knot in a closely-guarded intimate ceremony, taking everyone by surprise.
One of India’s most eligible bachelors, Chopra (27) married tennis player Himani Mor (25) a couple of days ago. Mor, from Haryana’s Sonipat, is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Sports Management (Major) at the Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire.
Chopra’s announcement
Chopra announced the marriage on his social media handles along with pictures of the ceremony. “I began a new chapter of my life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after,” he wrote.
Chopra’s uncle Bhim told PTI that the marriage took place in the country and the couple has left for honeymoon. “Yes, the marriage took place in India two days back. I can’t reveal the name of the place where it happened,” Bhim said from his village at Khandra near Panipat in Haryana.
“They have left the country for honeymoon and I am not aware of the places where they are going. We wanted to keep it like that,” added Bhim, who stays with the Olympic double medallist at Khandra.
About the bride
Daughter of Chand Ram, Mor is an alumnus of Delhi’s Miranda House where she completed her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Physical Education. She has a brother, Himanshu, who is also a tennis player.
She participated at the 2017 World University Games in Taipei after competing at the national level for Delhi University. Her school website says she won a gold medal in the World Junior Tennis Championship held in Malaysia in 2016.
According to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) website, Himani’s career best national ranking was 42 in singles and 27 in doubles in 2018. She started playing in 2018 only in AITA events.
Student and teacher
Mor did her schooling at Little Angels School in Sonipat.
Amherst College in Massachusetts also lists her as an assistant coach of women’s tennis, as most major students can do some other job alongside their studies.
Chopra, who won a gold in Tokyo Olympics and a silver in the Paris Game, was earlier training in South Africa after he roped in world record holder javelin legend Jan Zelezny of Czech Republic.
