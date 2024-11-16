Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson in 'biggest boxing match of 2024'

Jake Paul has emerged triumphant in the big fight against boxing great Mike Tyson at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday (November 16).

The YouTuber-turned-boxer resorted to a series of combinations, jabbing Tyson’s body, with a flash in the face, leading to his victory in what was hailed as the biggest boxing match of 2024.

Paul was clearly the better of the two fighters as Mike Tyson, 58, was slow in his reflex. The effect of age clearly showed up in Tyson's game who was slow on his feet. He tried hard in the first two rounds of the eight-round match.



Also read: Lovlina Borgohain loses in quarterfinals; India's boxing campaign ends in Olympics

Not my last fight, says Tyson

Paul started dominating Tyson from the third round and took complete control of the fight and didn’t allow the legendary boxer to get his rhythm back. After the fight, Paul acknowledged Tyson and called him the greatest of all time while praising him. However, Tyson has asserted that it’s not his last fight.

Tyson, 58, barely landed a punch during the eight-round bout with Paul winning by big margins on all three cards -- 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73.

Paul, 27, used his superior speed and movement to dominate the ageing Tyson with ease, and had the former undisputed heavyweight champion in trouble after landing a flurry of punches in the third round.

According to Forbes, Mike Tyson is to get $20 million from the fight while Jake Paul will get $40 million.

The mutual respect of the two showed as Jake Paul called Mike Tyson ‘G.O.A.T’, while the former world heavyweight champion referred to Paul as a ‘good fighter’. Jake Paul even bowed down to Mike Tyson in the closing minutes of the match.



Also read: India at Paris Olympics: Nikhat Zareen's campaign ends with shock loss to China's Yu

Netflix server crash upsets users

Meanwhile, millions of Netflix users were left frustrated as the streaming platform’s server crashed during the highly anticipated heavyweight boxing match, though it was the biggest live sports event for Netflix to date.

According to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources, the outage primarily impacted users in major metropolitan areas, including New York, Seattle and Los Angeles, with scattered reports from other regions. Users in India were also affected.