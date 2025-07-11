ISL 2025-26 season put 'on hold' due to uncertainty over MRA renewal

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The Indian Super League on Friday announced that it has put the 2025-26 season "on hold" due to uncertainty surrounding the renewal of Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the event organisers and the All India Football Federation.

The country's top-tier league normally runs from September to April, and the current MRA between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which organises the event, and the AIFF is scheduled to expire on December 8, 2025, by which the ISL would be into its third month.

"In the absence of a confirmed contractual framework beyond December, we find ourselves unable to effectively plan, organise, or commercialise the 2025-26 ISL season.

"Given this situation, we regret to inform you that we are currently not in a position to proceed with the 2025-26 ISL season and are placing it on hold until further clarity emerges on the contractual structure beyond end of current MRA term.

"We assure you that this decision has not been taken lightly," FSDL said in a letter addressed to all the ISL clubs. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)