Is Neeraj Chopra marrying Manu Bhaker? Here’s what their families say

A video clip of Neeraj Chopra in conversation with Manu Bhaker and another showing him in conversation with her mother Sumedha have sent netizens in India into an overdrive speculating whether the two star athletes are dating — or even tying the knot. Both clips are from the just-concluded Paris Olympics 2024, recorded at an event organised by the Indian contingent. Both the videos went viral on social media on Monday (August 12).

Neeraj Chopra can be seen talking to the Manu Bhaker's mother and into the other video, Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker are discussing closely..!I'm sorry but I don't know why I am getting interested in Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra 😜 pic.twitter.com/uymONMo8sj — Priyanshu Kumar (@priyanshu__63) August 11, 2024

What Manu’s father said However, much to the disappointment of the gossip mongers, Manu’s father has dismissed the rumours, saying his daughter was too young to get married. The ace shooter is 22. Regarding the conversation between Sumedha and Neeraj, Ram Kishan Bhaker told the Dainik Bhaskar that “Manu’s mother considers Neeraj like her son”. Mother speaks Speaking to news agency PTI, Sumedha said as much. She said she was happy to meet the top javelin thrower, who is like a son to her. “I am happy for her (Manu). I am happy for the players. When I went to Paris, I met the hockey team, Aman Sehrawat, Neeraj Chopra...I was very happy for all of them. I just hope all these athletes keep winning medals and all the mothers of this nation will be happy,” she told PTI. Ram Kishan further told Dainik Bhaskar that “Manu is still very young” and “not even of marriageable age”. “Not even thinking about it [Manu’s marriage] right now,” he asserted.

VIDEO | I am happy for her (Manu Bhaker). I am happy for the players. When I went to Paris, I met the Hockey team, Aman Sehrawat, Neeraj Chopra...I was very happy for all of them. I just hope all these athletes keep winning medals and all the mothers of this nation will be… pic.twitter.com/FrUaWoPXXs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 13, 2024