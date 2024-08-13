Is Neeraj Chopra marrying Manu Bhaker? Here’s what their families say
While Ram Kishan Bhaker has told a newspaper that “Manu’s mother considers Neeraj like her son”, she has said as much during a conversation with PTI
A video clip of Neeraj Chopra in conversation with Manu Bhaker and another showing him in conversation with her mother Sumedha have sent netizens in India into an overdrive speculating whether the two star athletes are dating — or even tying the knot.
Both clips are from the just-concluded Paris Olympics 2024, recorded at an event organised by the Indian contingent. Both the videos went viral on social media on Monday (August 12).
What Manu’s father said
However, much to the disappointment of the gossip mongers, Manu’s father has dismissed the rumours, saying his daughter was too young to get married. The ace shooter is 22.
Regarding the conversation between Sumedha and Neeraj, Ram Kishan Bhaker told the Dainik Bhaskar that “Manu’s mother considers Neeraj like her son”.
Mother speaks
Speaking to news agency PTI, Sumedha said as much. She said she was happy to meet the top javelin thrower, who is like a son to her.
“I am happy for her (Manu). I am happy for the players. When I went to Paris, I met the hockey team, Aman Sehrawat, Neeraj Chopra...I was very happy for all of them. I just hope all these athletes keep winning medals and all the mothers of this nation will be happy,” she told PTI.
Ram Kishan further told Dainik Bhaskar that “Manu is still very young” and “not even of marriageable age”. “Not even thinking about it [Manu’s marriage] right now,” he asserted.
Neeraj’s uncle clears the air
The 26-year-old Neeraj’s uncle also cleared the air around the rumours. “Just as the entire country got to know when Neeraj brought the medal, everyone will know when he marries,” he put it simply
Both Manu and Neeraj won laurels for the country in the Paris Olympics.
While Manu scripted history by winning two bronze medals in two different 10m air pistol events, Neeraj followed up his javelin gold in Tokyo with a silver in Paris.