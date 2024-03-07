IPL 2024: KL Rahul shares photos of NCA training, set for comeback

Bengaluru, Mar 6 (PTI) Senior India batter KL Rahul, who is back after seeking injury consultation in London, on Wednesday shared photos of his training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, signalling his comeback in the IPL.

Rahul, who captains Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, shared photos of his intensive training on his Instagram account with a caption "Hi".

The next season of the IPL gets underway on March 22 and LSG begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon fixture in Jaipur on March 24.

Rahul is being considered for the wicketkeeper-batter's slot in the squad for the T20 World Cup slated in the USA and the West Indies in June.

The 31-year-old pulled out after the opening Test in Hyderabad in the ongoing five-match series against England with a quadricep tendon injury.

Rahul, who scored 86 and 22 in the Hyderabad Test, complained of pain in his right quadriceps and was initially ruled out of the second match of the series in Vizag.

He was initially named in the squad for the last three Tests subject to fitness, but he was "not 100 per cent" for the third Test in Rajkot as he flew to London to seek medical consultation.

Rahul had gone under the knife last year after sustaining quadriceps injury in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He went on to miss the entire IPL and the World Test Championship final. He returned to action in the Asia Cup. PTI

