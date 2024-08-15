IOA criticises CAS’ rejection of Vinesh Phogat’s appeal; to explore other legal options

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) released a statement supporting wrestler Vinesh Phogat and criticising the rejection of her plea for a silver medal at the Paris Olympics by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The CAS on Wednesday (August 14) dismissed Vinesh’s plea, thus shattering her hopes of winning an Olympic medal. She had asked to be given a joint silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, whom she defeated in the semi-finals, and who subsequently was promoted to the final after Vinesh’s disqualification.

IOA president PT Usha expressed her shock and disappointment at the verdict.

The IOA in its statement said, “The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh’s application to be awarded a silver medal in the women’s 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large.”

“The marginal discrepancy of a 100 gms and the resultant consequences has profound impact, not only in terms of Vinesh’s career but also raises serious questions about ambiguous rules and their interpretation. The IOA firmly believes that the total disqualification of an athlete for such a weight infraction on the second of two days warrants a deeper examination. Our legal representatives had duly brought this out in their submissions before the sole arbitrator,” continued the statement.

The statement went on to say that the matter involving Vinesh highlights the stringent, and arguably, inhumane regulations that fail to account for the physiological and psychological stresses that athletes, particularly female athletes, undergo. It said that it is a stark reminder of the need for more equitable and reasonable standards that prioritise athletes’ well-being.

“In light of the order of the CAS, the IOA continues to stand in full support of Ms Phogat and is exploring further legal options. The IOA is committed to ensuring that Vinesh’s case is heard. It will continue to advocate justice and fairness in sports, ensuring that the rights and dignity of athletes and everyone in the sports fold are upheld at all times,” concluded the statement from the IOA.