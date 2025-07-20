International Chess Day 2025: History, significance, theme

Today (July 20) is International Chess Day 2025. Each year, the day is celebrated to commemorate the founding of the world chess body – the International Chess Federation or World Chess Federation, commonly known by its French acronym FIDE.

FIDE was founded in 1924, and last year, saw the World Chess Federation celebrating 100 years of its existence. For this year’s International Chess Day 2025, the theme is “Every Move Counts”.

101st year of FIDE

Ahead of the International Chess Day 2025, FIDE said, “Last year marked a historic milestone – FIDE’s centennial anniversary, which celebrated a century of chess while laying the foundation for the next hundred years. Among the key legacies of that celebration is FIDE’s renewed commitment to long-term goals: from global expansion and accessibility to deepening chess’s social impact.”

To mark this year’s Chess Day celebrations, FIDE has launched the Year of Social Chess, an initiative dedicated to using the game as a tool for inclusion, education, empowerment, and mental well-being.

On the theme, FIDE said, “The theme for International Chess Day 2025, ‘Every Move Counts’, reminds us that, on the board and in life, every decision shapes our journey.”

During last year’s Chess Day celebrations, the global chess community set a Guinness World Record for the most chess games played in 24 hours: over 7.28 million games played across more than 350 events worldwide.

This year, FIDE said it aims to carry that momentum forward with global celebrations, inclusive events, and creative storytelling that highlights the power of chess to bring people together.

Social Chess Day event

For this year’s Chess Day, FIDE has invited all to join its largest-ever Social Chess Day tournament, co-hosted by FIDE and Lichess.org.

“This 24-hour online blitz tournament will have a time control of 5+3 and begins at 00:00 CEST (Zurich time) (3:30 AM IST) on July 20, running until 00:00 CEST on July 21. Players of all levels are invited to participate – no matter the time zone, and can join at any time, playing as many games as they want,” FIDE said.

All participants will be entered into random prize draws, FIDE added.

India’s rise in chess

Chess has gained popularity in India, and Chennai has emerged as the “Chess Capital of India”. In December 2024, D Gukesh, at the age of 18, became the youngest chess world champion by defeating China’s Ding Liren.

Indian men R Praggnanandhaa (4), Arjun Erigaisi (5), Gukesh (6), Viswanathan Anand (13), Aravindh Chithambaram VR (24), Vidit Gujrathi (26), P Harikrishna (30) are in the top 30 rankings in the world in the latest FIDE July rankings.

Koneru Humpy (5), Harika Dronavalli (12), R Vaishali (15), Divya Deshmukh (18) are the Indian women in the top 30 of the FIDE world rankings.

‘Teach Someone to Play Chess’ initiative

FIDE has also launched the ‘Teach Someone to Play Chess’ initiative to promote the game on the occasion of Chess Day.

“One of the simplest yet most powerful ways to celebrate International Chess Day is by teaching someone to play. Whether it’s a friend, a sibling, a neighbour, or a colleague, pass on the gift of chess. Your act could spark a lifelong journey,” FIDE said.

“Whether you teach one person to play, host a community tournament, or share your chess story with the world, your participation matters. Together, let’s celebrate the transformative power of chess on International Chess Day 2025,” it added.