Indo-Pak World Cup clash: First lot of tickets for Ahmedabad match sold out within hours

Within an hour after ICC’s ticketing partner Book My Show opened its exclusive pre-sale window, the first lot of tickets for the marquee World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14 has been sold out.

While there will be another round of general sale for the India-Pakistan match on September 3, there is likelihood of a complete sell-out within hours, as it happened on Tuesday (August 29) for all the Mastercard holders.

Although it couldn’t be confirmed as to how many tickets were put online during the pre-sale window for all India matches and the warm-up games, it has been learnt that after the sales opened at 6 pm IST all tickets were sold out within an hour.

"Sold Out"

The Book My Show website put a 'Sold Out' caption on the Pakistan game, which wasn't the case for the other eight India games.

“Today it was only for those who owned a Mastercard (credit or debit, India and international). Only two tickets per person were allotted and naturally, the tickets put on pre-sale were bought by fans within an hour,” a BCCI source privy to the development told on the condition of anonymity.

“However it is expected that another round will happen on September 3. The best part is that Narendra Modi Stadium has 132,000 capacity, so reasonable number of tickets could be expected to be put on sale on September 3,” the source added.

The ICC is allowing only two tickets to be booked per person for all India games along with semi-final and final, while for non-India games, four tickets per person could be booked.

