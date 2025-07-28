Why 'bold and fearless' Divya Deshmukh can aim for women’s world crown

India’s Divya Deshmukh stole the thunder in the Women’s Chess World Cup in Batumi, Georgia. After the classical games in the summit clash ended in a 1-1 deadlock, Divya outwitted India's top player Koneruru Humpy, (1.5-0.5) in the rapid games tie-break on Monday (July 28) to achieve her biggest title till now.

It was a double delight for the 19-year-old as she became India’s 88th Grandmaster. Having qualified for the Women’s Candidates next year, it was a tournament Divya will cherish for a long time. Divya also became $50,000 richer.

She became the fourth Indian woman after Humpy, Dronavalli Harika and Vaishali Rameshbabu to become a GM, which was the other highlight of her successful campaign.

Winning the gold and silver made it a great day for Indian women’s chess.

Evolution of Indian women’s chess

Indian women’s chess made a big breakthrough in 2021, winning silver at the Women’s World Team Championship in Sitges, Spain. It was the Indian women’s first medal at the top level.

India took a big step in 2022, when the team comprising Humpy, Harika, Vaishali, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni powered the team to a bronze at the Chennai Chess Olympiad. It was India’s first medal at the Women’s Olympiad.

After a 13-year wait, in 2024, Vaishali became the third Indian woman to achieve the GM title, demonstrating the rapid strides made by women in the game. Coaches, tournaments, information boom and sponsorship have also played a part in the evolution of women’s chess in India.

Divya during the Women's World Cup final. Andrei Anosov/FIDE

Humpy, who has been India’s torchbearer for a long time, showed that the country can compete on equal terms with the Chinese, bagging the Women’s World Rapid honours for the second title in New York last year.

Four players in top 20

Winning the Women’s Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary (2024) for the first time showed how far Indian women’s chess has come. Harika, Vaishali, Divya, Vantika Agarwal and Tania Sachdev helped India achieve this dream.

Having four players in the top 20 – Humpy (5th), Harika (12th), Vaishali (15th), and Divya (18th) is a positive sign for women’s chess in India.

An overwhelmed Divya had his to say on the title triumph and mother being with her during that joyous moment: "Definitely means a lot. I have a lot more to achieve. I hope this is just a start."

Humpy had a great tournament but came up short in the title clash. However, the 38-year-old qualified for the Women’s Candidates, which is a big positive.

What Divya said after winning

In that victorious moment, with her hand to her eyes, Divya was overcome with emotion. After the victory, she hugged her mother Namrata Deshmukh, who comforted her daughter.

“It was fate getting the GM title this way,” was Divya’s candid answer to her becoming India’s 88th GM. To elucidate Divya’s point, winning the Women’s World Cup gave her the GM title in one shot. It requires three GM norms and touching the rating of 2500 is the prerequisite for becoming a GM. As a matter of fact, Divya was eyeing her first GM norm in Batumi but winning the big title exceeded all her expectations.

Viswanathan Anand reacts

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, who was giving his expert analysis in the FIDE live broadcast, witnessed the rise of a new star. “Dramatic. Humpy just collapsed. Totally self-inflicted. Nerves got the better of her. Congrats to Divya. Except for a few inaccuracies, Divya won the rook ending efficiently,” reflected Anand on Divya’s path-breaking victory.

“Divya winning the Women’s World Cup was a great achievement for Indian chess. For that matter, if Humpy had also won. When you get a big breakthrough at a young age, it inspires you to great things. Divya’s career is bound to take a great positive turn from here,” International Master Venkatachalam Saravanan told The Federal on Divya’s stunning show.

Tactical acumen and going for the initiative are her biggest strengths. Unfazed by the opposition, she is confident and wants to win tournaments. Of course, her opening preparation has also played a part in her success.

What impresses you most about Divya’s game? “Divya is a tactical player in the mould of Vaishali. From her games over the last two years, one can discern her boldness and fearlessness, which is a rare quality among top players. Achieving the GM title will enable her to aim for high goals (for e.g., winning the women’s world title). The way she won the Tata Steel India Women’s Rapid title in 2023 was outstanding. Impressed with her ambition level and tendency to play for the first prize. Very impressed with Divya’s game,” Saravanan added.

Winning from a young age

Starting as 15th lead, Divya outwitted higher-ranked players Zhu Jiner, Harika (both 2.5-1.5), Tan Zhongyi (1.5-0.5) and Humpy to conjure up a fairytale finish.

Divya, who began winning titles at a young age, had a breakthrough year in 2024. After winning the Sharjah Challengers, she clinched the World Junior Girls title in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Divya played a significant role in India winning a historic gold medal in the Women’s Chess Olympiad in Budapest. Apart from that, she also won an individual gold on the third board (9.5/11).

It will not be a surprise if one day Divya fights for the women's world crown.

Divya’s victories en route to title

2nd round: Beat Mgeladze Kesaria (Georgia) 1.5-0.5

3rd round: Beat Injac Teodora (Serbia) 1.5-0.5

4th round: Beat Zhu Jiner (China) 2.5-1.5

Quarterfinal: Beat Dronavalli Harika (India) 2.5-1.5

Semifinal: Beat Tan Zhongyi (China) 1.5-0.5

Final: Beat Koneru Humpy (India) 2.5-1.5

Know about Divya

Name: Divya Deshmukh

Country: India

Age: 19

Title: GM

Ranking: World No.18

Divya’s High Fives

2025: Winning the Women’s World Cup

2024: Winning the World Junior Girls title; Winning the Women’s Chess Olympiad with Team India

2023: Winning Asian Women’s title; Winning Tata Steel India Women’s Rapid title

