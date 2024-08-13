Pramod Bhagat to miss Paris Paralympics over breach of anti-doping regulations

Tokyo gold medallist para shuttler Pramod Bhagat has been suspended for a period of 18 months due to whereabouts failure and will miss the Paris Paralympic Games, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Tuesday (August 13).

"On March 1, 2024, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) Anti-Doping Division found Bhagat in breach of the BWF anti-doping regulations for committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months," BWF said in a statement.

“Bhagat, an SL3 athlete, appealed this decision to the CAS Appeals Division.”

“On July 29, 2024, the CAS Appeals Division dismissed the Bhagat’s appeal and confirmed the CAS Anti-Doping Division decision of March 1, 2024. His period of ineligibility is now in effect," the statement added.

Bhagat won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in men's singles SL3 category, beating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final.



(With agency inputs)