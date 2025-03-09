Indian Wells 2025: Novak Djokovic faces shocking loss to Botic van de Zandschulp

Five-time Indian Wells champion, Novak Djokovic was defeated in the second round by 6-2 3-6 6-1 to Dutch tennis player, Botic van de Zandschulp, at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California, on Saturday (8 March).

“Obviously no excuses for a poor performance,” Djokovic told reporters after he came out flat against van de Schulp.

Djokovic returned from his retirement at his Australian Open semifinal against Alexander Zverev, after suffering a hamstring injury. However, his movement seemed undeterred on the Stadium One court.

‘Bad day’ for Djokovic

Djokovic told reporters that he congratulated his opponent and called the lost match a ‘bad day in the office’ for him. “I regret the level of tennis considering how I practice these days,” he added.

The sold-out crowd in the stadium watched with bated breath, as van de Schulp took full advantage of 37 unforced errors made by Djokovic, capturing the first set. His opponent did not back down, despite Djokovic raising his level to grab the second set. van de Schulp then ran away with the decider, setting the match in his favour to win.

Difference in court surface

Djokovic said that the difference between the centre court and the other courts was immense, adding that he could not get a read on the bounce of the ball and find the rhythm due to the ball bouncing so high compared to other clay courts.

As per reports, the Indian Wells courts were resurfaced this year to make them align with the conditions at the Miami Open and US Open.

Next steps

The 24-time Grand Slam champion said he did not know if he would be heading immediately to Miami to begin preparing for the Miami Open starting from March 19.

"I still haven't talked with Andy and the team, so [I am] going to do that and make a plan," he said.

He said that things were different for him, for the last couple of years and that he has been struggling to play on the desired level. He said that although he had a couple of good tournaments, it is mostly still a challenge for him

“So it is what it is. I guess nothing can prepare you for that moment, in a sense. You have to experience it and try to deal with it in the best possible way.” he said.