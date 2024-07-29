Indian Racing Festival: Chennai to host India’s first night street race from August 30

Chennai, Jul 29 (PTI) The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) is set to happen again, with Chennai hosting the first-ever night street race in the country at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit from August 30 to September 1.

Over three days, eight teams will hit the track, with two championships on offer -- the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the FIA Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC) -- supported by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Chennai is considered the nation's motorsports hub. It is often termed the 'Detroit of Southern Asia' as there are several automobile manufacturing companies located on the city's outskirts. The upcoming night race will bring glory to its rich motorsports heritage and add excitement to the sport.

In a 3.5-kilometre stretch with a view of the iconic Marina Beach, the racers will zoom through the heart of India’s motorsports capital at breath-taking speed.

The track commences at Island Grounds and weaves past several key landmarks before rounding back to the starting point. It has 19 turns, multiple chicanes, and tricky elevations punctuating long stretches of the tarmac, keeping both drivers and fans at the edge of their seats.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government for their exceptional leadership and steadfast backing in making this landmark event possible," Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd (RPPL) here said on Monday.

RPPL, along with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), helped in building the racing circuit.

"We are confident it will further establish Chennai as the premier destination for motorsports enthusiasts across the country and inspire a new wave of interest in the sport (night street race), which India will experience for the first time." The FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship is an open-wheel, single-seater racing event that attracts young, talented, and aspiring drivers from across the country and worldwide.

The Indian Racing Festival has also seen the support of heavyweights like Indian sporting greats Sourav Ganguly and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor as team owners.

The latest IRF season gets underway with pre-season testing on August 22 and 23, followed by the opening round on August 24 and 25 at the Madras International Circuit before the much anticipated night race for Round 2 on August 30.

The eight teams confirmed to participate in the event are Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kochi, Goa, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)