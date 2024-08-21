Indian hockey stalwart Sreejesh gets Rs 2 crore cash award from Kerala govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 21 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a Rs two crore cash award for Indian hockey stalwart, P R Sreejesh.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a decision in this regard, a CMO statement said.

"P R Sreejesh, who was a member of the Indian hockey team that won a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, will be given a cash award of Rs two crore," it said.

Hailing from Kerala, Sreejesh bid adieu to the game following his starring role as a goalkeeper in the country's second consecutive Olympic bronze at the just-concluded Paris Games. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)