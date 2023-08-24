Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa wrote a golden chapter in Indian chess history by becoming only the second player from the country after Viswanathan Anand -- and the youngest -- to play in the FIDE World Cup final.

The 18-year-old Indian lost the summit clash to Norway’s world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in Baku on Thursday.

We take a look at his journey in the elite event. Here's how R Praggnanandhaa traversed his road to the World Cup final

* Got a bye in the first round.



* Defeated French Grandmaster Maxime Lagarde 1.5-0.5 in the second round.

* Beat experienced Czech GM David Navara 1.5-0.5 in the third round.

* Beat World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura of USA 3-1 in the fourth round.

* Beat Hungarian Ferenc Berkes 1.5-0.5 in the fifth round.

* Registered a come-from-behind 5-4 win over compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in the sixth round.

* Beat Italian-American Grandmaster, Fabiano Caruana, ranked third in the world, 3.5-2.5 in the semifinal to become the youngest to reach the summit clash of the World Cup.

* Game 1 of Final on Tuesday ended in a draw after 35 moves.

* Game 2 between Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen also ended in a quick draw in just 30 moves.

* Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen returned on Thursday to play in the shorter time control games, with the Indian losing in the tie-break.

(With agency inputs)

