Indian shooters Rudrankksh Patil (R), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (C) and Divyansh Singh Panwar during the qualification round of men's 10m Air Rifle event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou. Photo: PTI

Asian Games: Indian 10m air rifle team wins gold with world record score

The team of world champion Rudrankksh Patil, Olympian Divyansh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar aggregated 1893.7 in the qualification round to better the world record of 1893.3 set by the Chinese

25 Sep 2023 3:02 AM GMT  (Updated:2023-09-25 03:33:13.0)

The Indian men's 10m air rifle team shot down gold with a world record score on the second day of shooting competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday (September 25).

The team of world champion Rudrankksh Patil, Olympian Divyansh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar aggregated 1893.7 in the qualification round to better the world record of 1893.3 set by the Chinese set less than a month back at the World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Rudrankksh shot 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to aggregate the world record score.

South Korea clinched the silver with an aggregate of 1890.1, while China won the bronze with a score of 1888.2.

(With inputs from agencies)

