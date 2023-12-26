India vs South Africa | Rain stops play after Rahul's 50 in Centurion; India 208/8

Centurion, Dec 26 (PTI) India laboured to 208 for eight when bad light and rain halted the final session's play on the first day of the opening Test against South Africa here on Tuesday.

The elemental adversity stopped the play after 59 overs on a day that also saw a delayed toss due to wet patches on the field.



South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada rocked India with a five-wicket haul (5/44) as the visitors hung on for dear life through an unbeaten 70 off 105 balls by KL Rahul.



Rabada derailed India in the second session with four wickets as South Africa reduced the visitors to 176 for seven at tea.

Rabada (5/41) picked up the wickets of Shreyas Iyer (31), Virat Kohli (38), Ravichandran Ashwin (8) and Shardul Thakur (24) in the post-lunch period that witnessed 50 overs being completed.

Earlier, India had reached 91 for three against South Africa at lunch.



Invited to bat, India were in a spot of bother at 24 for three Kohli and Iyer rode on luck to stabilise the visitors' innings with unbeaten 67 runs for the fourth wicket but could add just one after the break as Rabada came to the party.

Left-arm pacer Nandre Burger (2/39), who made his Test debut, also looked dangerous.

The toss was delayed due to wet patches on the outfield.

India handed Test debut to pacer Prasidh Krishna while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was unavailable for the series-opener due to back spasm.

India are aiming for their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

Brief scores: India: 208 for 8 in 59 overs (KL Rahul 70 batting, Kagiso Rabada 5/44). PTI

