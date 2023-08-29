India vs Pakistan World Cup match tickets: First lot sold out during pre-sale window

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The first lot of tickets for the marquee World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14 has been sold out within an hour after ICC's ticketing partner 'Book My Show' opened its exclusive pre-sale window.

While there will be another round of general sale for the India-Pakistan match on September 3, there is a chance that there would be a complete sell-out within hours, like it happened on Tuesday for all the Mastercard holders.

It couldn't be confirmed as to how many tickets were put online during the pre-sale window for all India matches and the warm-up games but it has been learnt that, after the sales opened at 6 pm IST, within an hour, all tickets on the day were exhausted.

The 'Book My Show' website put a 'Sold Out' caption on the Pakistan game, which wasn't the case for the other eight India games.

"Today it was only for those who owned a Mastercard (credit or debit, India and international). Only two tickets per person was allotted and naturally, the tickets put on pre-sale were bought by fans within an hour.

"However it is expected that another round will happen on September 3. The best part is that Narendra Modi Stadium has 132,000 capacity, so reasonable number of tickets could be expected to be put on sale on September 3," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The ICC is allowing only two tickets to be booked per person for all India games along with semi-final and final while for non-India games, four tickets per person could be booked. PTI KHS KHS AH AH

