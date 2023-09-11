India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli fastest to 13,000 ODI runs, breaks Tendulkar's record

It was a sight worth watching when Virat Kohli took a single off Shaheen Afridi to hit a century, his 47th in ODIs during the India versus Pakistan Asia Cup 'Super 4' clash in Colombo on Monday (September 11).

En route to his superb 84-ball ton, Kohli became the fastest to score 13,000 runs in ODIs, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli reached the landmark when he was on 98.

The moment has been etched firmly in the cricketing history of the world.

Kohli achieved the feat in 267 innings. Tendulkar had reached the 13,000-run mark in 321 ODI innings.

With this ton, Kohli is just two centuries away from equalling the ODI world record of Tendulkar, who has 49 centuries to his credit. Kohli is the fifth in the 13,000-run club, joining Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, and Sanath Jayasuriya.

Earlier, the match had resumed on the reserve day, Monday after rain played spoilsport on Sunday. India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs.

Apart from Kohli, KL Rahul also scored a century. The duo had an unbroken 233-run partnership for the third wicket. Thanks to twin centuries, India posted a mammoth 356/2 in 50 overs. Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 (94 balls, 9x4, 3x6) while Rahul was 111 not out (106 balls, 12x4, 2x6).