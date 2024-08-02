India- Sri Lanka first ODI ends in dramatic tie

The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo ended in a tie on Friday (August 2).

Thanks to captain Rohit Sharma's racy 59, India began its chase of Lanka's 230 for 8 in style, but the lower order suffered a collapse. KL Rahul (31) and Axar Patel (33) made significant contributions. Shivam Dubey scored a quickfire 25.

Earlier, composed fifties by Dunith Wellalage and Pathum Nissanka helped Sri Lanka reach a decent 230 for 8.

The total was better than what it looks on board due to conditions which are heavily loaded in favour of slow bowlers. Wellalage's 67 not out off 65 balls had seven fours and two sixes in it. Nissanka made 56 off 75 balls.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel (2/33 in 10 overs) and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (1/33 in 10 overs) were economical while seamers Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with a wicket apiece. In last 20 overs, 118 runs were scored.

