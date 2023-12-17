India announce 6-member squad for Davis Cup tie against hosts Pakistan

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) A six-member Indian team has been picked for the Davis Cup World Group I Play-off Tie against Pakistan in Islamabad from February 3-4.

The team, picked on Saturday, includes Ramakumar Ramanathan, N Shriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha, Saketh Myneni and Digvijay Pratap Singh, who is a reserve player in the squad.

Ramanathan and Poonacha could play singles while Yuki, Balaji and Myneni could be picked for the doubles.

Rohit Rajpal will be the non-playing captain of the team and Zeeshan Ali will serve as the coach.

In a release, All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced that the selection committee meeting was chaired by Nandan Bal and other members present were Balram Singh, Mustafa Ghouse, Sai Jayalakshmy, Rajpal, Zeeshan and secretary Anil Dhupar.

India last travelled to Pakistan in 1964 when they beat the hosts 4-0. India have never lost Pakistan in the competition, having beaten them eight times.

India last played Pakistan at a neutral venue in 2019 and won 4-0. PTI

