In CSK, there's no outside interference or pressure from owners, says Dwayne Bravo

Chennai, Mar 14 (PTI) It is not just MS Dhoni's captaincy, or his players' relaxed outlook that makes Chennai Super Kings so dominant in the IPL, for bowling coach Dwayne Bravo also attributes the consistent run to the lack of outside interference.

Without an iota of doubt, Chennai Super Kings are the most consistent team in the history of the Indian Premier League, having made maximum appearances in the playoffs besides winning the tournament five times.

"There is no outside interference or pressure from owners, and they allow the players to be themselves. This is the beauty of this franchise," Bravo said.

Speaking about the team composition ahead of the upcoming edition of the popular T20 league, he said, "It's good. We have a very good squad. We want to continue from where we left off last season.

"We did some really great things with a very young bowling attack," he told PTI on the sidelines of the Avira Diamonds store launch here on Thursday.

CSK will enter the tournament as defending champions having beaten Gujarat Titans in the final last year.

"This year, we get back Shardul (Thakur), which is a bonus. Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) is also experienced and has quality.

"(Matheesha) Pathirana, we call him baby Malinga. Tushar Deshpande, who had a good last season. It feels good to work with these guys, and looking forward to the upcoming season," Bravo added.

Bravo, one of the leading wicket-takers in IPL history, had called time on his playing career in the league in 2022 but remained with Chennai Super Kings in the role of the bowling coach.

Bravo, who had played the tournament since its inception in 2008, had replaced L Balaji in the role after the latter decide to take a break for one year due to personal commitments.

He was full of praise for new Team India players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"Jaiswal, he is an exciting talent and someone to always keep an eye out for. Tilak Verma is also another exciting talent I intend to look up to." Bravo backed opener Gaikwad to come good for CSK this season.

"(Ruturaj) Gaikwad, for sure. He's one of my favourites." CSK open their campaign in the upcoming league with a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on March 22, the tournament's opening day. PTI

