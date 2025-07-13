Iga Swiatek dominates Wimbledon final with historic win over Amanda Anisimova

Iga Swiatek stormed to a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon 2025 women’s final, completing the match in just 57 minutes. The result marked one of the most one-sided grand slam finals in tennis history, evoking comparisons with a similar result last seen 114 years ago in 1911.

This win adds a sixth grand slam title to Swiatek’s record, which already includes four French Open and one US Open titles. With this triumph on grass, she now holds major titles on all three surfaces, firmly establishing herself as the dominant force in contemporary women’s tennis.

Tactical brilliance

Swiatek displayed clinical efficiency and mental strength throughout the match. Her strategy was simple yet devastating: execute strong serves, push Anisimova deep with returns, and keep the rallies short.

There were no flashy points and there was controlled aggression by Swiatek throughout. This result also marked the first double bagel (6-0, 6-0) in a Wimbledon final since 1988, and only the second in a grand slam final in over a century.

Anisimova crumbles

Amanda Anisimova, aged just 23, appeared nervous and overwhelmed by the occasion. She struggled to find rhythm and was unable to bring the form she showed in the semi-final against world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

She hit 28 unforced errors and suffered several double faults. Her serve completely collapsed under pressure, and Swiatek capitalized on every opportunity.

After the match, Anisimova was emotional and thanked her mother. She also acknowledged her journey since taking a mental health break in 2023.

Redemption for Swiatek

Swiatek had not won a grand slam in the past year and had dropped to world number 8 in rankings. This win restores her position in the top three and demonstrates her growth on a surface many considered her weakness.

Now that she has adapted to the grass surface fantastically well, she will see her ranking rise to number 3.

Despite the final being a disappointment for fans expecting a tight contest, tennis enthusiasts are now turning their attention to the highly anticipated men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

A five-setter between Sinner and Alcaraz could just be the grand climax to Wimbledon 2025.

