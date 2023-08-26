IBSA World Games: Indian women's cricket team wins gold in Birmingham

The visually challenged Indian women's cricket team, on Saturday (August 26), scripted history winning a gold medal beating Australia by nine wickets at the IBSA World Games.

India restricted Australia for 114/8 in the allotted 20 overs and then chased down the revised target of 42 in 3.3 overs in Birmingham, England.

Cricket for visually challenged made its debut in International Blind Sports Federation World Games this year. This was the first final in the World Games and India won the ultimate showdown beating Australia by nine wickets in a rain-affected final.