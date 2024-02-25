2023 was a year of many firsts for 22-year-old Vaishali Rameshbabu. It was the year she had a breakthrough; stepping out from her acclaimed teenage brother R Praggnanandhaa’s shadows, she scored big, emerging triumphant at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Women’s Grand Swiss in Douglas, the capital of Isle of Man.



This triumph earned her a ticket to the Women’s Candidates Tournament scheduled to be held in Toronto, Canada, from April 2 to 25. The Chennai-based chess prodigy was also part of the Indian women’s team which won the silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Vaishali also fulfilled her lifelong dream to become a Grand Master, becoming the third Indian woman GM after Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli; Humpy had become the country’s first female GM in 2002, and Dronavalli joined her in 2011. It was in 2019 that Vaishali had achieved her first GM norm and it took her three years to win the second norm in 2022. In October 2023, she obtained her third and final norm in the Qatar Open. When she participated in FIDE Women Grand Prix, she was at a 2,498 live rating — just two points short of becoming a Grand Master. Raising her chess to another level, she outwitted three women’s World Champions: Mariya Muzychuk, Antoaneta Stefanova and Tan Zhongyi en route to her comprehensive victory in Women’s Grand Swiss. GM title: A dream, a milestone

Agreeing that winning Women’s Grand Swiss was the biggest victory of her career, Vaishali dissects her success in a candid way: “I was enjoying playing chess like I used to when I was a kid. At some point, I started chasing results even though I wasn’t improving.” Incidentally, Vaishali and Praggnanandhaa are the only sibling duo in the history of chess to make the cut for Candidates in the women’s and Open section.

GM R B Ramesh, who has been Vaishali’s trainer for a long time, has played a big role in her growth. With Women’s Candidates only four weeks away, Vaishali will be looking to go all the way even though it’s going to be a tough challenge considering the depth of the field. “I have a good chance. I have had good results against the players who have qualified for the Candidates in different formats. However, this is a completely different one. It’s a double round-robin tournament. It also comes down to energy towards the end of the tournament. I am looking forward to it,” says Vaishali when asked about her expectations from the Candidates.

Ramesh, who has coached India to two bronze-medal finishes in the Open section at the 2014 and 2022 Chess Olympiad, is realistic about Vaishali’s chances in the big tournament. “It is hard to say. It will largely depend on everyone’s form, as not much separates the players in terms of strength. It is the psychological factors that will play a big part. Vaishali has been working hard on her chess for the last few months,” he says.





After completing her final GM norm at the Qatar Masters, Vaishali became the 84th Indian GM, following her victory over Tamer Tarik Selbes at the Llobregat Open in Spain. This win helped Vaishali cross the live rating of 2500, which is a prerequisite for the GM title. It was also a boost for women’s chess in the country as Harika was the last Indian woman to accomplish that feat way back. “To complete the GM title had always been my goal from the time I started playing chess. I was happy to do that,” says Vaishali, after achieving another milestone.

