Gukesh's historic win: Indian community in Singapore celebrates

Singapore, Dec 14 (PTI) Newly crowned chess world champion D Gukesh was felicitated by the Indian community here on Saturday, marking his historic achievement of becoming the youngest ever to win the title in the sport's history.

The 18-year-old claimed the world title by beating China's Ding Liren in Singapore on Thursday. The two faced each other in a fourteen-game classical chess match.

At a reception organised by the Indian High Commission here, he was felicitated by about 150 members of the Indian disapora, led by High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule.

Speaking on the occasion, the envoy said, "It was a Gukesh win no matter what others say." Wishing the young champion many wins in his endeavour, Ambule said, "We are proud of Gukesh and the win." During the event, the world champion obliged all diaspora members with personal photos.

“We are proud of his win. It was very magical moment… his calm and focussed approach won him the championship,” said Shiwani Khirwal, President of BiJhar Singapore, a society of the Bihari and Jharkhand community in the city-state.

“All youths should learn to be calm and focus in their endeavours as they approach life long Journey,” said the homemaker, who has been in Singapore for 16 years.

Sandhya Singh, a professor at the National Univerity of Singapore, said, “It was wonderful win. The Indian diaspora is proud of the win in the city state…he is an inspiration to the global youths.” Kriti Narang, who attended the final match, said, “It seemed to be heading for a draw. But Gukesh scored in the 14 … amazing game….We witnessed history." Gukesh secured the requisite 7.5 points as against 6.5 of Ding after winning the last classical time control game of the 14-game match that seemed headed for a draw for most part. As title winner, he will get a major share of the USD 2.5 million prize purse. PTI

