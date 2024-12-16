Gukesh returns home to a rousing reception at Chennai airport

Chennai, Dec 16 (PTI) World chess champion D Gukesh arrived home on Monday to a rousing reception at the airport here, days after he became the youngest player to win the coveted honour.

A large number of fans thronged the airport to receive the young chess champion, even as the state government officials, led by Additional Chief Secretary Dr Atulya Misra, welcomed Gukesh.

Gukesh arrived from Singapore.

The 18-year-old champion expressed joy over his achievement and thanked for the all-round support.

The Indian Grandmaster last week became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren in the last game of a nerve-wracking showdown in Singapore to herald a new era of dominance for the country's chess players.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced a cash reward of Rs five crore to Gukesh. PTI

