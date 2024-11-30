The Federal
Gukesh draws with Liren, scores still tied after five games
x
D Gukesh and China's Ding Liren during the fifth game of the World Chess Championship, in Singapore, on Saturday | PTI

Gukesh draws with Liren, scores still tied after five games

Agencies
30 Nov 2024 8:59 PM IST  (Updated:2024-11-30 15:29:26)

Singapore, Nov 30 (PTI) Indian challenger D Gukesh played out a hard-fought draw with white pieces in the fifth game of the World Chess Championship against defending champion Ding Liren of China here Saturday.

The second draw in a row left both players with an identical tally on 2.5 points apiece, still shy of 5 more points in order to win the championship.

The 18-year-old Gukesh is the youngest ever challenger for the crown and had won the third game on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game before the two played out draws in the second and fourth game. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
d gukeshWorld Chess Championship
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick