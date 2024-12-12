Gukesh after becoming world champion: Happy I realised my 10-year dream

Singapore, Dec 12 (PTI) "I am just living my dream," said newly-crowned world chess champion D Gukesh on Thursday, his unassuming persona shining through even after a history-scripting performance that made him the youngest ever to achieve the triumph.

Gukesh dethroned China's Ding Liren on his way to the historic triumph, sealing it in the 14th and last game of a see-saw battle.

"I was dreaming this moment for last 10 years. Happy I realised this dream," Gukesh said after his incredible victory.

"I got a bit emotional because I was not expecting to win. But then I got a chance to press on," he added.

"I've been dreaming about this and living this moment since I was 6 or 7. Every chess player wants to live this moment. I'm living my dream. I'd like to thank God from candidates till the championship." He also praised his opponent Liren.

"To me Ðing is a real world champion. He fought like a true champion and I'm sorry for Ding and team. I would like to thank my opponent," Gukesh said.

Regarding his parents' contributions, Gukesh said, "The dream of winning world chess championship is bigger for them than for me." Liren, on his part, said, "It took while to realise that I blundered. I think I played my best tournament in the year.

"I could be better, but it's a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets." PTI

