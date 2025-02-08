Goal is not just Champions Trophy but also beating India: Pakistan PM Sharif

Lahore, Feb 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the real task for Pakistan is not just winning the ICC Champions Trophy but also defeat arch-rivals India in Dubai on February 23.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the renovated and upgraded Gaddafi stadium on Friday night, Sharif said the players must give their best against India.

"We have a very good side and they have done well in recent times but the real task now is to not only win the Champions Trophy but also defeat our arch-rival, India in the upcoming match in Dubai. The entire nation stands behind them," Sharif said.

Pakistan and India have a history of cricket rivalry and generally the Indian team has held the advantage in ICC events since the 90s.

Pakistan's last win in an ICC event against India came in 2021 when they won in Dubai in the T20 World Cup.

But with India refusing to send their team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and given the recent tense relations between the two cricket boards, the February 23-match has that extra edge to it.

Pakistan will enter the tournament as defending champions. It was last held in 2017 in England with Pakistan winning the final.

"It is a big occasion for Pakistan that we are hosting a big ICC event after nearly 29 years," Sharif said.

Sharif expressed excitement about the opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in Pakistan after 29 years.

He was also thrilled with the new look stadium and the improved facilities and said the stadium now reflects the spirit of Pakistan’s cricketing passion.

"I have full confidence that our team will continue to make the nation proud in the upcoming Champions Trophy." The inauguration ceremony was attended by several prominent figures, including politicians, government officials, PCB representatives, members of the national men’s cricket team, PSL franchise owners, and former PCB chairmen Zaka Ashraf and Najam Sethi.

The ceremony celebrated the completion of Gaddafi Stadium's renovation in just 117 days.

At the event, renowned singers Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar, and Aima Baig performed for the audience, followed by a stunning fireworks display, a vibrant drum show, and a unique light show. PTI

