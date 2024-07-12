GenAI Conclave in Kochi: How AI is helping football clubs in scouting, recruiting players

The fiercely competitive world of professional football is ever-evolving, with clubs constantly seeking new methods to stay ahead. Recently, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionised player scouting and recruitment. By analysing extensive datasets and video footage, AI systems can pinpoint talented players with greater speed and accuracy than traditional human scouts. This cutting-edge technology is proving to be a game-changer, allowing clubs to make more informed decisions and secure top talent.

****

Gonzalo Montiel, Argentina’s 2022 World Cup hero known for his decisive spot-kick against France in Qatar, transferred to Sevilla from River Plate in 2021. Long before Lionel Scaloni had his eye on him, Sevilla’s scouting team recognised him as a River Plate player with immense potential. Their expert scouts compiled a thorough report showcasing his impressive statistics:

"Montiel averages 43.84 passes every 90 minutes, reflecting his active role in the team's build-up play. He delivers 2.26 crosses per 90 minutes, with 35.44% accuracy. Additionally, he makes 1.51 progressive runs per 90 minutes, often receiving the ball in open space, advancing with a dribble, and ultimately delivering a cross into the box," read an excerpt from a scouting report scribbled in Spanish on Montiel.

How AI helps football clubs

For Sevilla FC to focus on Montiel, it required an avalanche of paperwork. Their elite scouting team, consisting of 20 to 25 scouts, generated as many as 40 reports on a single player, necessitating 200 to 300 hours of meticulous review. In 2021, the club created a dedicated data department specifically to help management make better business decisions. It has now grown to be the largest data department in European football, developing its own AI tool to help track player movements through news coverage, as well as internal ticketing solutions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the two-day International Conclave on GenAI in Kochi, Kerala, Dr. Elias Zamora, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Sevilla FC, elaborated on his team’s use of generative AI to build a team with a focused vision aligned with the club's goals. He explained how they accumulated thousands of aspects from scouting reports prepared by their scouting department to create a comprehensive and strategic approach to player recruitment.

"In the past, scouting primarily relied on quantitative and categorical data. This included metrics such as the number of minutes played, goals scored, and passes made. Players were assessed based on how they performed in these categories compared to their peers and competition," explained Dr. Zamora.

"We have one of the largest scouting databases in the world, filled with expert opinions from scouts and football analysts who write about player performances in specific matches. This has resulted in nearly a million reports, each containing two to four paragraphs of detailed analysis. It's impractical for a human to read and extract all the information from these reports. Therefore, from a technology and data perspective, we aim to extract information not only from quantitative and categorical data but also to glean valuable insights from the rich, descriptive content of these reports," added Dr. Zamora.