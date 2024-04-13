From Haryana to history: Sumit Nagal emerges as beacon of hope for Indian men's tennis

It’s not often that Indian tennis players make a mark on the singles circuit of an elite Masters tournament, second only to Grand Slams. They have often struggled in the past, particularly on the challenging clay courts.

However, Sumit Nagal, the 26-year-old prodigy from Jhajjar, Haryana, has emerged as a beacon of hope in a country with few sporting stars outside of cricket. Nagal recently became the first Indian to secure a singles victory at an ATP Masters event on clay. His remarkable run as a qualifier at the Monte Carlo Masters has showcased his undeniable talent, igniting the hopes of tennis enthusiasts across the nation.



Nagal’s recent exploits on the clay court circuit have been nothing short of impressive. He has stressed that it’s one of his favourite surfaces to play on, and his performances justify his claim. In the qualifiers leading up to the main draw of the Monte Carlo Masters, Nagal beat third seed Facundo Diaz Acosto and eighth seed Flavio Cobolli. His remarkable journey reached a pinnacle when he secured victory against world number 38, Matteo Arnaldi of Italy, in a hard-fought three-setter (5-7, 6-2, 6-4) in the first round.



Remarkable run



It was a comeback win after he had lost the first set but then won the next two sets convincingly. This victory underscored Nagal's tenacity and determination, setting the stage for his remarkable run at the tournament. Unfortunately, Nagal's journey at the Monte Carlo Masters culminated in a thrilling second-round encounter against world No. 7, Holger Rune.



Despite a valiant effort from a set and a break down, Nagal eventually fell short, succumbing after a gruelling battle spread across two days due to rain intervention. The final scoreline read 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, in favour of Rune, but Nagal's performance against one of the top clay court players of the era earned him admiration and respect from fans and experts alike. Though he had to endure a rain delay, his game was top-notch as he served better despite the relentless pressure from Rune. With the effort, Nagal has made an entry into the top 100. He is currently ranked 93 and will be looking to improve it with a couple of clay court tournaments impending before the French Open.



But it’s not been easy for Nagal to achieve the feats that he has till now. His journey to the upper echelons of tennis has been one marked by determination, perseverance, and unwavering passion for the sport. Born and raised in Haryana, Nagal displayed a natural affinity for tennis from a young age. At the age of 10, he was selected for Mahesh Bhupati’s tennis academy. Later, in 2010, he left for Toronto to train with Bobby Mahal.



Wimbledon glory



Under the guidance of his coaches and mentors, he honed his skills and showcased his potential in various junior tournaments, ultimately clinching the Wimbledon Boys' Doubles title in 2015, a significant milestone that signalled his arrival on the international stage. He made a Davis Cup debut for India the following year.



Thereafter, transitioning to the professional circuit was a daunting challenge for Nagal, as he faced stiff competition and played against opponents ranked much higher than himself. However, his commitment to excellence propelled him forward as he steadily climbed the ATP rankings and earned recognition as one of India's most promising tennis talents.



Nagal's breakthrough moment came in 2019 when he stunned the tennis world by defeating the legendary Roger Federer in the first set at the US Open. Though he lost the match, he displayed the potential he held if given the right direction. Then next year, in 2020, he won the first-round match at the US Open against Bradley Klahn to become the first Indian since Somdev Devvarman to achieve the feat but eventually lost in the next round. This performance not only catapulted him into the spotlight but also established him as a force to be reckoned with in men's singles.



In 2021, Nagal marked his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, achieving a rare feat by advancing to the second round of the singles event—an impressive accomplishment for an Indian player in 25 years. Then in 2023, he made history in ATP Challenger tournaments, clinching titles at the Garden Open in Rome and the Tampere Challenger in Finland.



Titles on European clay



This accomplishment made him the first and, to date, the only Indian player to secure two titles on European clay in a single year! Nagal also won his first-round match at the Australian Open at the start of this year.



Ranked 137th at the time, he won in straight sets against Alexander Bublik (6-4,6-2,7-7[7-5]). It was the first time any Indian had beaten a seeded player in a Grand Slam men’s singles match since 1989. His wins also need to be seen in the context that while India has had a few doubles champions in recent years, none have gone on to serve the country in the singles circuit as well as he has. In that regard, Nagal is an exception!



Apart from all the recent glory, very few know about his journey's challenges. Nagal has navigated the rigors of the ATP Tour to overcome injuries and setbacks. His ability to bounce back from adversity underscores his mental fortitude and maturity as a player, which has earned him a lot of admiration from his peers.



Nagal's focus now shifts to the upcoming summer clay season, leading up to the French Open, as well as the Olympics later in the year. As he continues to carve his path in professional tennis, Nagal carries the hopes and aspirations of a nation on his shoulders, poised to leave an indelible mark on the global tennis landscape. The ascent in men's singles tennis has been nothing short of extraordinary. With each match, he adds a new chapter to the story of Indian tennis, cementing his legacy as a true icon and the embodiment of Indian sporting excellence in men's singles.

