FMSCI Indian National Sprint Rally Championship round 1 kicks off in Bengaluru

The 2025 season of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship (2-Wheelers) roared to life with Round-1 held at the Tribal Adventure Track in Bangalore.

Organised by the Indian Automotive Racing Club (IARC) and promoted by FB Motorsports, the event marked an electrifying start to the national championship calendar, setting the stage for a thrilling season ahead.

The event drew participation from 79 riders across 12 classes, representing a diverse range of categories, from scooters and Royal Enfields to high-performance motorcycles. Riders ranged from seasoned veterans to young aspirants, reflecting the inclusivity and growing popularity of motorsports in India.

The challenging dirt track at Tribal Adventure tested the riders’ skill, speed, and precision, thrilling the large crowd of motorsport enthusiasts. Conducted under the aegis of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the event adhered to the highest standards of safety and competition.

Speaking at the conclusion of the event, the promoter, Farad Bhathena of FB Motorsports, said, “The response has been overwhelming, with 79 entries across 12 classes. We are thrilled to see such enthusiasm for the championship right from the first round. Our goal is to make this series bigger and better, round after round in each zone.”

With a successful start in Bengaluru, the championship now looks ahead to its upcoming rounds, promising opportunities for India’s motorsport talent.

Highlights of Round-1 results: