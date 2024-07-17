FIFA to probe ‘racist remarks’ by Argentina players against France footballers

A controversy has erupted after Argentina’s Copa America title win as their players allegedly made “racist and discriminatory remarks” about France’s football team after the final.



Now, the French Football Federation (FFF) said it will file a complaint with FIFA.

A spokesperson for FIFA said it is looking into the incident.

“FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into. FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials,” a spokesperson for world football’s governing body said, according to a report on news agency AFP.

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 on Sunday at Miami Gardens, Florida. A video posted on Instagram by Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who plays for Chelsea, and widely viewed on X showed Argentina players appearing to sing about French players with African heritage.

One of Fernandez’s Chelsea teammates, France defender Wesley Fofana, posted the Argentina team video on his social media accounts Tuesday and called it “uninhibited racism.” Fofana, who has family ties to Ivory Coast, is among several French players who are Black in the Chelsea first-team squad.

Fernandez has publicly apologised for the incident. However, his club – Chelsea have started an “internal disciplinary procedure”.

In a statement, Chelsea said, “Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome.

“We acknowledge and appreciate our player’s public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate. The Club has instigated an internal disciplinary procedure.”

The same chants — by some Argentina fans — emerged before France and Argentina met in the World Cup final two years ago, which Argentina won.

“Given the seriousness of these shocking remarks, which are contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the FFF president has decided to contact its Argentinian counterpart and FIFA directly to file a legal complaint for racist and discriminatory remarks," the French Football Federation said in a statement on Tuesday (July 16).

The derogatory chants single out France players of African heritage, from several countries, and holding a French passport.

The song targets France’s star striker Kylian Mbappe among others and includes racist and homophobic insults, AFP reported.

“The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks made against the players of the France team as part of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team," the FFF added.

Diallo is a member of the executive committee of European football body UEFA with a growing reputation in the game's politics.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said football and its 211 national federations must have a zero tolerance approach to racism and in May committed to relaunching a task force to monitor incidents.

(With inputs from agencies)