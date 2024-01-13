FC Bengaluru United eye I-League qualification; coach Varela confident

Two-time Bangalore District Football Association (BDFA) champions FC Bengaluru United believe they are “well placed as a team” as they look to qualify for the I-League through the I-League 2 matches starting later this month.



Spain’s Fernando A Santiago Varela returns as the Head Coach for the Bengaluru-based team, as they look all set to mount a determined bid to make it to the I-League.

Speaking at the pre-season press conference in Bengaluru, Gaurav Manchanda, Owner, FC Bengaluru United said, “We are excited to have Fernando back on board. With a new and exciting team that is the perfect mix of youth and experience, we believe his experience and knowledge are what we need to excel and succeed in our growth journey. We have learned from our mistakes in the past season and we are confident of a positive start in this direction under his able guidance. We are excited to take our learnings from last year in the new league format.”

“We have a good squad of 20+ players right now right now and the intent we have is to qualify. I believe we are fully ready and we have the set-up for that. Our goal is to eventually make it to the ISL, but we are aware that we have to take it step by step.” Manchanda added.

This is Varela’s second stint as Head Coach of FC Bengaluru United after a short spell in 2023. Varela brings more than five years of experience within the Indian football system. “I am excited to be back with FC Bengaluru United,” commented Varela.

“The team that we have picked has players in every position who can come together on the field and play as a unit. We have learned a lot from our last outing in the qualifiers and I believe we have the determination and drive to make it to the I-League.

“Some of the players have played under me in other clubs, so that familiarity helps. But everybody is familiar with my work ethic, they know how I push players during training and what I demand from them in terms of performance. They know how competitive I am. The vision of the club is equally important and that helps as well,” he added.

The last time around when FC Bengaluru United and Varela played in the I League qualifiers, the club fell short by one point. But Varela was confident of making the step up this time around. “We have had a good pre-season preparation this time,” he said. “This gives me great confidence for the season ahead. The coaching staff has done an amazing job and I think this is our opportunity to qualify.”

Manchanda also shared his thoughts on the inspiration behind the FC Bengaluru United kit for the season – which draws from the landscape of Bengaluru. While the red home kit has a banyan tree represented in front, the white away kit features the flowering tabebuia whose petals come together in the shape of the map of Bangalore.

Talking about the new format and the progression pathway outlined by the AIFF, Manchanda praised the “change in the ecosystem”. “There is clarity now which spurs more players to enter the ecosystem. It also helps clubs to outline their goals and establish a roadmap. There is no ambiguity and this allows international clubs to participate in Indian football, one way or the other.”

Manchanda also said it was “great to have” an increasing number of football clubs in Bengaluru. “It’s great for the players, business and the fans as well, with different philosophies they can align with.”

FC Bengaluru play their opening match of the I-League 2 against Kenkre FC on January 20 in Bengaluru.