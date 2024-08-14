FC Bengaluru United appoint Samuel Sylvester as new coach

Bengaluru-based I-League second division Club FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) have appointed Samuel Sylvester as their new head coach for the upcoming season.



This marks Samuel’s first full-time coaching role, following his successful tenure as Head of Youth Development at the FCBU Academy – the United Pro Football School.

"FC Bengaluru United's decision to appoint an emerging coach underscores the club’s dedication to investing in the future of football, not only by developing players but also by shaping the next generation of coaches. This forward-thinking approach aims to create a dynamic and progressive environment within the club, the club said in a press release on Tuesday (August 13).

Samuel, 32, who holds an OFC A Licence from the New Zealand Football Federation, has been a rising star in the coaching community, having been the stand-in coach for a couple of Super Division teams. He joined FC Bengaluru United in 2023 as the Head of Youth Development for the Club’s Academy and has played a key role in revitalising the academy’s football program, developing a robust coaching structure and nurturing young talent.

"At FC Bengaluru United, we believe in promoting and developing talent at every level," said Gaurav, Manchanda, Founder, Nimida Sports, which owns FC Bengaluru United. "We are proud to provide this opportunity to Samuel, whose passion and fresh perspective will bring new energy to our team. His appointment reflects our broader vision of fostering growth and innovation within our club."

Samuel, expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "I am incredibly grateful for the trust and confidence FC Bengaluru United has placed in me. This is an exciting opportunity, and I am eager to work with our talented squad. Together, we will strive to achieve our goals and make our fans proud."

FCBU’s commitment to development is further demonstrated by their new signings for the season. The club has recruited young and ambitious players eager to make a significant impact. The team is set to participate in a series of friendly matches, after which the domestic season commences with the Puttiah Memorial Cup.