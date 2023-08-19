European football loses Messi-Ronaldo-Neymar golden triumvirate

During the fifteenth minute of Barcelona’s inaugural match of the season against Getafe at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum, there was undoubtedly a collective “what if” sentiment among the ‘Culés’. It was triggered by a foul on Raphinha, the right winger of Barca, resulting in a free-kick opportunity.

The free-kick was granted from a spot located precisely at the right edge of the penalty box, a zone from where Barcelona had been scoring consistently with a gifted left foot over the course of approximately 12 years. Despite Raphinha's precise kick, the trajectory of the ball was unfortunately too linear, making it nothing more than a straight forward save for the goalkeeper. The very moment, it was evident that Barcelona might have yearned for that legendary left foot of Leo Messi.



First season sans stars



At Parc des Princes, the day prior, Paris Saint-Germain played a match without Neymar Jr. and, not to mention, Kylian Mbappe. They too ended up drawing against a low-key Lorient in their season opener. It was evident that the absence of Neymar and Mbappe had a more pronounced impact on the Parisian side than that of Messi, as they had been encountering difficulties in establishing a cohesive attacking rhythm on the field after Neymar’s injury lay off last season. The PSG bosses would surely address the concerns surrounding Mbappe and, in tandem with Osman Dembele, they might establish a potent offensive partnership in the upcoming fixtures, but the void created by Neymar is going to stay.

Conversely, there are no European teams experiencing a void due to the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, his dedicated fans are unmistakably longing for his signature goal celebrations for the second consecutive season. The last season didn’t yield any on-field results for Ronaldo’s; however, off the field, he was phenomenal in attracting top-tier players to the Saudi Pro League, which has been investing substantial funds.

This marks the first season in the past 17 years without the presence of both Messi and Ronaldo, and Neymar's absence is particularly notable after his uninterrupted 9-year participation in the continent.

Unmatched rivalry



In the history of football, there has never been a rivalry quite like the one between Messi and Ronaldo, as they competed at the pinnacle of the sport for nearly two decades, simultaneously. Despite being projected as their immediate successor, Neymar couldn’t fulfill his potential due to persistent injuries.



Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 and joined Paris Saint-Germain and later migrated to the US joining Inter Miami. Ronaldo left Juventus in the same summer to join Manchester United for a brief unpleasant stint and shifted to the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr immediately after the FIFA world cup. Neymar also joined Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal leaving PSG in the summer of 2023.

It can be argued that Ronaldo and Messi have surpassed their prime, and their moves to less acclaimed leagues happened towards the fag end of their careers. However, this does not apply to Neymar.

Regarding Messi, he has explicitly expressed that he has accomplished everything there is in football and is relishing the present moment and is successfully doing so with Inter Miami. In due course, he has taken it upon himself to lead them on an inspiring journey in the leagues cup.

Filling the void



Following the exits of Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar, the immediate question on every football fan's mind is that who would step up to fill their legendary boots? While it seemed like an impossible task, the footballing world quickly learned that talent knows no bounds.

Young and established players like Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, seem to have already seized the opportunity to take centre stage. There exists a secondary tier of players such as Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, and Julian Alvarez, patiently waiting in the wings as well. Players of the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Nico Paz and Luca Romero from Argentina also have made their initial mark in Europe.



Mbappé, with his incredible pace and knack for scoring, showcased his potential to become one of the sport's greatest. He has been a member of a squad that won the World Cup and was also part of another team that finished as runners-up. But his performance in the league 1 did not help the PSG to make an impact in the UCL. The speculation about his potential move to Real Madrid created challenges with the management, yet it is expected to be on the mends as he could take the reins as the leader of the Parisian squad.

Haaland, the imposing Norwegian striker, who brought his physical prowess and lethal finishing to the forefront, is the one who has started this season in style scoring a brace against Burnley. Interestingly both Mbappe and Haaland are the ones who are giving Messi a challenge in the race for the Ballon d'Or this year.

Talent pool



There is a string of teenagers, who have demonstrated that age was just a number as they exhibited a level of skill and maturity beyond their years. These young players are expected to bring fresh energy and excitement to the game, giving fans new reasons to cheer and believe in the future of European club football.

Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United, Lamine Yamaal of Barcelona, Mathys Tel of Bayern Munich and Arda Guler of Real Madrid are some names to watch out for this season. Among these talented individuals, Yamaal has already demonstrated his exceptional skills in the pre-season match against Spurs while playing for Barca.



With the departure of dominant individual players, European club football is all set to see a shift in tactical approaches. Teams especially under managers like, Pep Guardiola, Erik Ten Hag and Xavi Hernandes, have begun to emphasise collective play, tactical versatility, and a stronger focus on team dynamics. The era of relying solely on a single superstar to deliver victory was gradually replaced by a more collaborative approach, with managers placing greater emphasis on building cohesive units that could adapt to different opponents and situations.

Grooming players



The rise of fluid formations, high pressing, and possession-based play became more prominent. Coaches have begun prioritising the development of adaptable players who could smoothly shift between different positions, thereby enhancing their teams’ unpredictability and rendering them more challenging to counter. The role assigned to John Stones by Guardiola in Manchester City serves as a prime illustration of this strategy.

This increased diversity is bringing about a sense of inclusivity and excitement, as fans get to witness a mosaic of playing styles and cultures colliding on the pitch.

The emergence of the Gulf States as a newfound financial powerhouse in global football has resulted in an expanding disparity between the wealthiest clubs and the others. Furthermore, the heightened commercialisation of the sport has arguably contributed to a decline in the quality of the gameplay on the field.

Despite these challenges, European club football remains the most popular and prestigious league in the world. The departures of the favourite trinity has left a void that many believe would be impossible to fill. However, as time has shown, club football has evolved in surprising ways, with new stars emerging, tactical shifts occurring, and a reimagining of team dynamics.