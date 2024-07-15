Euro, Copa America: New gen dawns as Lamine takes torch from Leo

A couple of weeks ago, a photograph from 2007 resurfaced, capturing the wonder kid Lamine Yamal alongside the legendary Leo (Lionel) Messi in a baptism-like setting, despite it being taken for a photoshoot. This image, a poetic moment frozen in time, went viral as the Euro 2024 and Copa America tournaments unfolded. Remarkably, the two stars from that iconic photo ascended to the podium, each lifting their respective trophies.



Finalissima: prodigy vs maestro

In Germany, Spain’s victory was a dazzling display of youthful exuberance and seasoned skill, while Argentina's triumph in the Copa America was a testament to enduring greatness. The scene was set for an epic showdown in next year’s Finalissima (a tournament that brings together the winners of the European Championship, with the champions from the Copa America holders) where the young Spanish prodigy and the Argentine maestro will meet once more.

Their encounter will symbolise a generational shift in the realm of football, a passing of the torch from the old guard to the new. Yamal, with his vibrant energy and boundless potential, and Messi, with his unparalleled legacy, will face each other in a match that promises to be more than just a game. The world will watch in anticipation for this poetic testament to the beauty of football, a celebration of its past, present, and future

New blood in Spanish team

As Argentina hoisted the Copa America trophy just hours after Spain's triumphant victory in Germany, Yamal took to social media to congratulate his idol, Messi, expressing his eagerness to meet him in the Finalissima.

Spain's Euro 2024 journey was a symphony of youth and experience, with Yamal and his ever-smiling partner on the left flank, Nico Williams, infusing the team with vibrant energy. Supported by the creative brilliance of Dani Olmo and the relentless drive of Marc Cucurella, and anchored by the tireless Rodri, Spain’s blend of emerging talent and seasoned defenders like Dani Carvajal, Nacho, and Jesús Navas, forged an unbreakable unit. Their undefeated run culminated in a fourth Euro trophy, painting a romantic and thrilling portrait of Spanish football at its finest.

When Spain set foot in this year's Euro, there was an air of rejuvenation and exuberance in their ranks, thanks to the electrifying presence of Yamal, the new sensation in football, and his ever-joyful partner on the left flank, Williams. These young stars brought a fresh dynamism to the team, brilliantly supported by the creative prowess of Dani Olmo and the relentless energy of Marc Cucurella. At the heart of their midfield, Rodri served as the steam engine, tirelessly providing the stamina and vigour that propelled the team forward.

Impeccable defence

Despite their captain, Alvaro Morata, not quite living up to his full potential, Spain's defence was a fortress. Seasoned campaigners Dani Carvajal, Nacho, and Jesus Navas stood rock-solid, forming an impenetrable barrier that made Spain the team to beat. Their experience and composure under pressure were crucial, anchoring the squad and providing a foundation for their youthful counterparts to shine.

The tournament unfolded as a tremendous showcase of Spanish football, with the three-time champions displaying a blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned resilience. This potent combination led them through the competition undefeated, culminating in a glorious march to their fourth Euro trophy. It was a campaign that not only highlighted the emergence of a new generation of Spanish talent but also underscored the enduring strength and depth of their footballing tradition. With each match, Spain captivated the hearts of fans, delivering a performance that was as joyful and inspiring as it was dominant, a testament to their unwavering spirit and exceptional skill on the grandest stage.

What Spain and their coach Luis de la Fuente accomplished was essentially the reinvention of a team, built on the fresh legs of Yamal and Williams, while seasoned veterans like Dani Carvajal provided stability and experience. It has truly been an incredible season for Carvajal. He won the Champions League, EURO, La Liga, and the Spanish Super Cup. In addition, he scored a goal and was named Man of the Match in the UCL final. Over the course of the season, he also contributed 7 goals and 6 assists for both club and country.

Argentina banked on stalwarts

In the Copa America, the spotlight naturally fell on Messi and Angel Di Maria, especially with Di Maria announcing his international retirement. Coach Scaloni carried the team forward on its glorious run, continuing their momentum from the 2021 Copa America to winning back-to-back titles in the Finalissima and the World Cup, before returning to reclaim the Copa America title once more.

Scaloni, with his keen sense of strategy, chose not to experiment despite having promising talents like Alejandro Garnacho and Valentin Carboni in his ranks. Instead, he relied on his seasoned stalwarts, giving them the reins. Though Messi wasn't at his peak throughout the tournament, his very presence transformed the team, showcasing once again the profound impact of his leadership and skill.

Messi’s magic, even when not at full throttle, was a testament to his unparalleled influence on the pitch. With every touch of the ball, he reminded the world of the timeless brilliance that has made him a living legend. It was a campaign that blended the romance of farewell with the thrill of triumph, a celebration of football’s enduring allure.

Rise of Lautaro Martínez

What Argentina gained from the tournament was Lautaro Martínez rediscovering his scoring form, earning the Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer and furthering his impressive season tally to 42 goals and assists in 53 appearances. He won Serie A and was the Italian league’s top scorer for Inter Milan. He also claimed the Copa America title and was the tournament’s top scorer, scoring the winning goal in the Copa America final.

The exclusion of Paulo Dybala from the squad was a topic of considerable debate, with many questioning Scaloni’s decision. With Di Maria’s retirement, Dybala now fancy his chances to carve out his place in the national team. At the same time, Emiliano Martínez’s exceptional performances in goal were a cornerstone of Argentina’s success. His decisive saves during the quarterfinal shoot out against Ecuador, particularly after Messi’s missed the first spot kick demonstrated his crucial role in the team’s ultimate victory.

Football vs ‘futbol’

With the Euro and Copa America unfolding side by side, there is often a perception that European football, with its finesse and technical prowess, stands superior. However, this comparison misses the heart of the matter, as the two tournaments represent different philosophies of the beautiful game—football and ‘futbol’, as I would call them.

While European championships may dazzle with their high-definition broadcasts, sophisticated technology, and glamorous presentation, the essence of the game transcends mere spectacle. The European leagues are marked by their strategic elegance and tactical innovations, underpinned by vast financial resources and advanced training methodologies. In contrast, South American football offers a raw, unfiltered celebration of the sport, where the game is played with a fervent passion that defies modern glamour. However, this boundary becomes blurred as greats like Messi, Neymar, Vinícius Júnior, and Álvarez dazzle on the grand stages of European football.

In the national championships of South America, the true spirit of futbol shines through. It’s a place where players exhibit their skills in tight spaces, where the game is as much about artistry and improvisation as it is about physicality. So, while the financial might of European football may illuminate the screens with grand lights and cutting-edge technology, South American football offers a different kind of enchantment—a dance of skill and determination that captures the soul of the sport. It is not merely a matter of superiority but a celebration of the diverse ways in which football can be played and loved.