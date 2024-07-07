Euro 2024: Gapko sends the Netherlands into semifinal against England after beating Turkey

Berlin, Jul 7 (AP) Cody Gakpo scored again to send the Netherlands to the semifinals of the European Championship after a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Turkey on Saturday.

Gakpo scored his fourth goal of the tournament in the 76th minute, six after Stefan De Vrij cancelled Samet Akaydin's first-half header for Turkey in the last of the quarterfinals.

The Netherlands will face England in the second semifinal in Dortmund on Wednesday. Spain faces France in the first on Tuesday.

Turkey was without defender Merih Demiral, who was suspended for two matches by UEFA for making a nationalistic hand gesture after scoring in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Austria. The gesture is used by Turkish nationalists and associated with an ultra-nationalist group.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was at the game after he changed his plans because of the diplomatic row with Germany over Demiral's gesture. AP

