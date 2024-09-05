End of an era | Messi, Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or dominance comes to close after two decades

For nearly two decades, the Ballon d'Or has been synonymous with the names Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The two football legends have dominated the award, winning a combined 13 titles between them since 2008.

However, the 2024 Ballon d'Or shortlist marks a significant milestone, as it is the first time since 2003 that neither Messi nor Ronaldo has been included. Ronaldo was first nominated for the award in the 2003-04 season, while Messi received his first nomination in 2008.



Greatest players



Both Messi and Ronaldo have cemented their legacies as two of the greatest players to ever grace the Ballon d'Or stage. Their more than a decade and a half-long rivalry and constant pursuit of individual and team honours have captivated football fans around the world. Even as they approach the twilight of their careers, their names will forever be synonymous with the Ballon d'Or and the pinnacle of individual achievement in the sport.

Messi's Ballon d'Or legacy began in 2009 when he won his first of a record eight titles. Messi's individual brilliance was further highlighted by his four consecutive Ballon d'Or wins from 2009 to 2012 (including the 2010 inaugural edition of the FIFA's awards for the top football players and coaches after merging the FIFA Men's World Player of the Year award with the Ballon d'Or)

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has won five Ballon d'Or awards, with his first coming in 2008 while playing for Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar's move to Real Madrid in 2009 saw him continue his goal scoring exploits, winning several La Liga and Champions League trophies. Ronaldo's individual accolades include being the only player to win top scorer awards in England, Spain, and Italy.

The duo's dominance of the Ballon d'Or was briefly interrupted in 2018 when Luka Modrić won the award. However, Messi and Ronaldo quickly reasserted their supremacy, with Messi winning in 2019 and 2021, and Ronaldo finishing third in 2019. Karim Benzema won it in 2022.

New gen stars



The 2024 Ballon d'Or shortlist features a new generation of stars, including Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., Lautaro Martinez, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal. These young talents have emerged as contenders, showcasing their skills on the biggest stages and leading their teams to success.

Messi's exclusion from the shortlist can be attributed to his move to Inter Miami in 2023, where he has continued to perform at a high level, none the less. Leo’s first full season in Major League Soccer had been in a sense record-breaking, with the 37-year-old scoring and assisting prolifically for Inter Miami, pushing the team towards a challenge for the Eastern Conference title and Supporters' Shield. Simultaneously, Messi continued to lead Argentina in their Copa America title win, despite encountering an injury in the final match against Colombia, which he is yet to recover.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in 2023, marking the end of his European career. In the 2023-24 season, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the Saudi Pro League goal-scoring record, netting 35 goals to surpass Abderrazak Hamdallah’s previous record of 34, set in 2019.

Significant moment



Despite these performances that marked their presence in their respective teams, neither veteran made it onto the coveted list this time. Last year, Ronaldo also missed out while Messi won his eighth title, thanks to his victories in the 2021 Copa America, Finalissima, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but had missed the list in 2022.

The absence of both Messi and Ronaldo from the 2024 Ballon d'Or shortlist is a significant moment in the history of the award. It signifies the end of an era dominated by two of the greatest players to ever grace the game. As the new generation of stars emerges, it remains to be seen who will carry the torch and continue the legacy of the Ballon d'Or.

Messi has already made it clear that his first-choice vote will be for his Argentine team mate Lautaro Martinez this time.