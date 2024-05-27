SRK’s special gesture for Gambhir as KKR win IPL title after 10 years

It’s not just coincidence that Gautam Gambhir returned to Kolkata Knight Riders as the mentor for IPL 2024 and the team won their third IPL title after a gap of 10 years. It is worth reminding ourselves that he led KKR to their first two titles in the Indian Premier League as the captain.

Given this background, it’s not surprising to hear that Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of KKR, reportedly met Gambhir before the onset of IPL 2024 and offered him a blank cheque to manage the franchise over the next 10 years. The Bollywood superstar’s faith in the abilities of the former India player has been amply justified by KKR’s crushing victory over SRH in the IPL final on Sunday (May 26).

In a touching gesture of gratitude for helping bring the coveted title back to Kolkata after 10 long years, Shah Rukh Khan kissed Gambhir’s forehead and gave him a hug after the side clinched a convincing victory.

Emotions overflowed among the players, owners, management and coaching staff, and the fans.

Skipper's tribute

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer, for whom this victory would be extra sweet after facing several challenges during the past few months in his career and being left out of the Indian squad for next month’s T20 World Cup, posted on X, “To my entire KKR family, we’ve worked tirelessly for this moment. We’ve played for each other, we’ve sacrificed so much for each other, and it’s to get our hands on this prized trophy. To the owners, management, coaching staff, my teammates and the fans, from the bottom of my heart, thank you IPL Champions 2024.”