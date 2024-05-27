SRK’s special gesture for Gambhir as KKR win IPL title after 10 years
In a touching gesture of gratitude for helping bring the title back to Kolkata, Shah Rukh Khan kissed Gambhir’s forehead and gave him a hug after the victory
It’s not just coincidence that Gautam Gambhir returned to Kolkata Knight Riders as the mentor for IPL 2024 and the team won their third IPL title after a gap of 10 years. It is worth reminding ourselves that he led KKR to their first two titles in the Indian Premier League as the captain.
Given this background, it’s not surprising to hear that Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of KKR, reportedly met Gambhir before the onset of IPL 2024 and offered him a blank cheque to manage the franchise over the next 10 years. The Bollywood superstar’s faith in the abilities of the former India player has been amply justified by KKR’s crushing victory over SRH in the IPL final on Sunday (May 26).
In a touching gesture of gratitude for helping bring the coveted title back to Kolkata after 10 long years, Shah Rukh Khan kissed Gambhir’s forehead and gave him a hug after the side clinched a convincing victory.
Emotions overflowed among the players, owners, management and coaching staff, and the fans.
Skipper's tribute
KKR captain Shreyas Iyer, for whom this victory would be extra sweet after facing several challenges during the past few months in his career and being left out of the Indian squad for next month’s T20 World Cup, posted on X, “To my entire KKR family, we’ve worked tirelessly for this moment. We’ve played for each other, we’ve sacrificed so much for each other, and it’s to get our hands on this prized trophy. To the owners, management, coaching staff, my teammates and the fans, from the bottom of my heart, thank you IPL Champions 2024.”
All-rounder Andre Russell could not hold back his tears after winning his second IPL title with KKR.
“No words to describe it. It means so much. I am happy that all of us were very disciplined and worked towards one goal. This franchise has done a lot for me. It’s a big gift from all of us to them,” Russell told the broadcaster after the final.
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, IPL’s costliest player who justified his price tag with electrifying performances during the business end of the tournament and especially in the last two matches, lifted the skipper Shreyas Iyer in joy after the winning runs were hit.
Family celebrations
Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the famous win with his family – his wife Gauri, daughter Suhana, and sons Aryan and AbRam. He hugged his wife and kissed her. Suhana, teary-eyed, hugged her father. The whole family of the superstar then shared a group hug.
Shah Rukh went around the field congratulating his players and coaching staff. KKR pacer Harshit Rana hugged the actor and lifted him up in exhilaration.
Gautam Gambhir, the team’s mentor known for his strategic acumen, who usually keeps a stoic face, could not stop smiling as he savoured the team’s emphatic victory and congratulated everyone.
West Bengal CM Mamata congratulates team
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (May 26) congratulated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for winning their third IPL trophy.
"Kolkata Knight Riders' win has brought about an air of celebration all across Bengal. I would like to personally congratulate the players, the support staff and the franchise for their record-breaking performance in this season of the IPL," Banerjee posted on X.
"Wishing for more such enchanting victories in the years to come," she added.
Venkatesh Iyer, who played a scintillating knock in the final and hit the winning runs, summed it up in a post on X, “This win is for the fans who turned up year after year and waited for ten years.”
Next Story