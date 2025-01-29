Exclusive: TT national champion Diya Chitale reflects on her comeback win in Surat

Diya Chitale, the newly crowned senior table tennis nationals women’s singles champion, reflects on her incredible win, in this exclusive conversation with The Federal. The triumph is still sinking in for the young player, but Diya is visibly elated. "It’s an amazing feeling. Honestly, it still has to sink in, but I’m really, really happy that I could come for this finals and become the national champion," she shares with a smile after winning her maiden senior nationals singles trophy.

Her journey to victory in Surat was drama-filled, especially in the final against her doubles partner Sreeja Akula. Down 0-2, Diya, representing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), displayed exceptional mental strength to make a remarkable comeback. "I knew that I had to work for every point," she says, adding that the key was not giving up at any moment. "I just tried to tell myself to keep fighting and not give up."

The grand double

Diya didn’t just win the singles title; she also bagged the doubles title alongside Sreeja, securing a grand double. The duo's familiarity with each other's playstyle made for an exciting match. "We both know each other's game really well, so I knew it was going to be tough," Diya remarks. Despite the challenges, she kept calm and focused, ultimately triumphing in both events. "In the end, I just tried to keep calm for both rounds. I'm really happy I could win it in the end."

Her victory marked a significant achievement, but Diya remains humble and focused on her long-term goals. "It’s just the beginning," she reflects. "There’s still a lot more to go. I’m going to keep working hard and trying my best."

Olympics and upcoming tournaments

Looking forward, Diya has her eyes set on even greater challenges. "The ultimate goal is to win a medal for India in the Olympic games," she says, underscoring her ambition. However, she takes a measured approach, recognizing that success is a series of steps rather than a single leap. "It’s just going to be one step at a time and keep working hard."

As for upcoming tournaments, Diya is excited about the Singapore Smash, a prestigious tournament that is just around the corner. "I’m really looking forward to the Singapore Smash. It's a grand tournament, and I’m just going to enjoy and have fun with it," she says with enthusiasm.

Following that, she has the National Games lined up. "It’s going to be another exciting challenge, and I’m eager to give my best."

Diya’s focus and determination make her a force to be reckoned with in the world of table tennis. With her sights set on the Olympics, she is certainly a rising star in Indian sports.

The road to glory

With a remarkable win at the 86th Senior Nationals, Diya is on the right path toward greatness. As she continues to work hard and pursue her Olympic dream, fans can expect even more success from this talented young athlete. The world of table tennis has a new champion, and the future looks bright for Diya.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)